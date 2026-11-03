Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 9

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked before Week 9 of the regular season. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

I’m not interested in making excuses, but I will offer explanations. This Eagles team is simply a shell of itself. The offensive line is halfway to unrecognizable, Tanner McKee is all he can be (which simply isn’t good enough to compete over four quarters), and the defense has been a major disappointment. Saquon Barkley continues to try his hardest to play through injury, but at this point, it’s simply not worth it. If this were Madden NFL, I’d simulate to the season’s end. Instead, the Eagles will continue trudging toward what seems sure to end in a top-five draft pick.

#JimmySays: Those are all inarguable points. And you know what? I could make an argument that they're the worst team in the NFL as well. In fact, I did before the Eagles-Commanders game Sunday night with some other reporters:

So before this game, @JimmyKempski suggested that the #Eagles might be the worst team in the NFL. The #Commanders have raised an objection. — Mike Sielski (@MikeSielski) November 2, 2026

(I actually think the Chargers have been worse, but that might be it.)

Best in-season trade acquisition ever: RB Jay Ajayi in 2017 The Eagles acquired Ajayi in late October 2017 to solidify a backfield that had lost Darren Sproles to a torn ACL earlier in the season. Paired with LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement, Ajayi was highly efficient in seven regular-season games, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. He added 254 total yards in the postseason to help Philly to its first Super Bowl title. Ajayi suffered a knee injury in 2018 and was released the following year, but he's remembered for the impact he made in the most important season in franchise history.

#JimmySays: I tried to think of another one, but Ajayi probably is the answer. Howie Roseman wins way more trades than he loses, generally speaking, but he has not made many good trades as a buyer at the trade deadline. Of course, if they make trades this year, they are far more likely to be sellers.

You can bet a team on a six-game slide will look much better Sunday against the division-leading Giants … if only because Philly will be in its Kelly Green throwbacks.

#JimmySays: During the last home game, the Eagles honored Jeffrey Lurie at halftime. I guess it'll be the throwbacks this weekend that are be overshadowed by another bad loss.

Biggest need: Trade Moro Ojomo, maybe Saquon Barkley, and many others Howie Roseman might be the busiest general manager with the trade deadline coming up. He usually does well in trades — we'll ignore that he traded two third-round picks for two tackles and zero sacks from Jonathan Greenard so far this season — and he has plenty of assets to move. Barkley is the most interesting figure, even as the team reportedly won't move him. A trade would make too much sense for the Eagles to not entertain any inquiries. Any team that gets him would be gambling because Barkley has been injured most of the season and his numbers are way down since his magical (and high usage) 2024 season. Multiple teams are in need of a playmaking running back. It'll be interesting to see if the Eagles' stance on Barkley changes in the next week. The bigger piece might be Ojomo, a good defensive tackle who is about to be a free agent. The Eagles could keep him and try to re-sign him, but they have a lot of money invested at defensive tackle. Tight end Dallas Goedert, edge rusher Nolan Smith and cornerback Riq Woolen are others who should be available for the right price. It would be surprising if the Eagles aren't very active.

#JimmySays: A few weeks ago I ranked the Eagles' trade candidates' likelihood of being dealt like so:

Nolan Smith Riq Woolen Landon Dickerson Moro Ojomo Saquon Barkley Dallas Goedert Zack Baun

I would not order them the same way today. My new order:

Riq Woolen ⬆️ Dallas Goedert ⬆️ Landon Dickerson Nolan Smith ⬇️ Moro Ojomo ⬇️ Saquon Barkley Zack Baun

Actually, I might not even have Baun or Barkley on there at all anymore. I think it's more likely that lesser guys like Tyler Steen, Hollywood Brown, Fred Johnson, or Byron Young get moved. And I actually think there's a small chance Jalen Carter gets dealt and then the team seeks to re-sign Ojomo.

Reality check: It’s time to reset The Eagles have lost six straight and have their worst eight-game start this century. They went scoreless for the final 49:27 Sunday night against a Washington team that came into the game 31st in the league in scoring defense (28.7 ppg allowed). They also have three first-round picks and three second-round picks coming up in the next two years. Four straight seasons of double-digit wins have been great. It’s over now.

#JimmySays: The Eagles have had resets and contended pretty quickly in subsequent seasons. It's certainly "over" for the Eagles this season, and very likely the head coach. But, a lot of the players on this roster will be part of the reset, and the person in charge of it all (Howie) isn't going anywhere.

This season is officially a disaster. They are done. When do they start selling off players?

#JimmySays: CBS with the 🔥 analysis, as always. But also, I'll answer the question, "When do they start selling off players?" The trade deadline is a week from today. All trades will be within the next week, lol.

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

Week 1: 10.0 Week 2: 10.2 📉 Week 3: 9.5 📈 Week 4: 13.3 📉 Week 5: 16.7 📉 Week 6: 21.1 📉 Week 7: 24.2 📉 Week 8: 25.5 📉 Week 9: 28.7 📉

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