Full injury reports for Sixers-Pistons on Wednesday

Joel Embiid is not listed on the Sixers' initial injury report ahead of Wednesday's road contest against the Detroit Pistons despite the ongoing management of plantar fasciitis in his right foot:

The Sixers have an injury report for tomorrow's game @ Detroit:



Dominick Barlow – low back stress reaction – OUT



Joel Embiid is not listed. He said he played on a minutes restriction Monday (he logged just under 25 minutes). — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 3, 2026

Embiid was questionable leading up to Monday's game over the Chicago Bulls and was eventually ruled in, but only ended up logging one stint in the second half. Embiid sat for the end of the third quarter and entire final frame as the Sixers cruised to their least stressful victory of the season.

"I was on minutes restriction," Embiid said after the game. "...It’s painful. Just got to manage it and when it flares up pretty bad, got to take a step back. But yeah, we’ve been able to manage it, but it has its ups and downs."



Embiid's improved defense has been one of the most encouraging aspects of the Sixers' 7-1 start to this season, but he was noticeably struggling on that end of the floor on Monday – likely thanks to the foot issue.

"You feel it on the court," Embiid said, "so it certainly doesn’t help."



Before Monday's game, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said that Dominick Barlow – sidelined since the first week of training camp ended due to a back injury – was seeing a specialist on Tuesday and had been doing some on-court work.