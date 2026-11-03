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November 03, 2026

Full injury reports for Sixers-Pistons on Wednesday

Joel Embiid played with a minutes restriction on Monday. "It’s painful," he said of his foot injury. "Just got to manage it and when it flares up pretty bad, got to take a step back."

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid 11.3.26 Bill Streicher/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joel Embiid said he played Monday's game on a minutes restriction.

Joel Embiid is not listed on the Sixers' initial injury report ahead of Wednesday's road contest against the Detroit Pistons despite the ongoing management of plantar fasciitis in his right foot:

Embiid was questionable leading up to Monday's game over the Chicago Bulls and was eventually ruled in, but only ended up logging one stint in the second half. Embiid sat for the end of the third quarter and entire final frame as the Sixers cruised to their least stressful victory of the season.

"I was on minutes restriction," Embiid said after the game. "...It’s painful. Just got to manage it and when it flares up pretty bad, got to take a step back. But yeah, we’ve been able to manage it, but it has its ups and downs."

Embiid's improved defense has been one of the most encouraging aspects of the Sixers' 7-1 start to this season, but he was noticeably struggling on that end of the floor on Monday – likely thanks to the foot issue.

"You feel it on the court," Embiid said, "so it certainly doesn’t help."

Before Monday's game, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said that Dominick Barlow – sidelined since the first week of training camp ended due to a back injury – was seeing a specialist on Tuesday and had been doing some on-court work. 

For Detroit, star center Jalen Duren remains out, as does former Sixers second-round pick and renowned sharpshooter Isaiah Joe.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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