More Sports:

April 29, 2021

From offense to defense, from Philly to the NFL, Mark Webb is ready to play

Joseph Santoliquito
By Joseph Santoliquito
PhillyVoice Contributor
NFL Draft Football
mark-webb-georgia_042921_usat Brett Rojo/USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Mark Webb (23) celebrates with his teammates after a safety against Arkansas.

In his very first college game as a true freshman back in September of 2017, Mark “Gator” Webb saw time at wide receiver for Georgia. A look around and for one of the rare moments in his life Webb didn’t feel comfortable on a football field. His cringing face shouted so loudly that Bulldogs’ coach Kirby Smart heard it.

The next day, Webb was in Smart’s office talking about a change of position and a new status, moving to defensive back. It meant Webb would have to start at the bottom of the depth chart and work his way up. It meant learning a new position in a new area of the field.

After his first collegiate game, the 6-foot-1½, 208-pound 2017 Archbishop Wood graduate found himself at a critical crossroads: Stay and start again, or transfer out to another school where he could play wide receiver, a position he was touted to be ranked No. 25 nationally by ESPN coming out of Wood.

Webb stayed.

Sometime this weekend, Webb’s name may be called in the seven rounds of the NFL Draft, which begins Thursday night and will see Webb’s former Wood teammate, Kyle Pitts, go among the top five selections.

Webb is happy he stayed.

“It was difficult at first, in the learning aspect of things, but I had gurus like Kirby Smart and Mel Tucker, our defensive coordinator at the time, put me through complicated situations that made the games on Saturday way easier,” Webb said. “Going from offense to defense, that was a huge transition, but it’s something I had to do.

“It was a grind, both physically and mentally. It was definitely a new world. But Georgia is a top-tier school, which means playing for a nationally championship, so you do anything you can to get on to the field. I just wanted to play.”

Webb had always been a star player. Ironically, that’s the special position Webb eventually came to play at Georgia, STAR, which for the Bulldogs is an amalgam of safety and cornerback in nickel packages.

Last season, he played in eight of 10 games, starting in three, and made 21 tackles, including a career-high nine in a victory over Mississippi State. He had an interception against Auburn, and really helped himself in the Senior Bowl, playing for the American squad and making five tackles.

"I’ll admit that it’s not easy starting from the bottom. But I liked the challenge. ... That’s just the fire inside of me, and it erupted right then and there." —Mark Webb

Webb could have left Georgia, and no one would have blamed him. But he showed patience and character that some NFL scouts have noticed in how willing Webb was to do anything for playing time.

“That’s just not me, I wasn’t leaving,” Webb said. “I don’t quit. I made a commitment to Coach Smart and Georgia. I made a commitment to my teammates. I was willing to start again. It wasn’t easy.

“I’ll admit that it’s not easy starting from the bottom. But I liked the challenge. I wanted to take it head on, and the way I was raised, you grind and you work for what you get. This was a dream, to be on this big stage at Georgia. That’s just the fire inside of me, and it erupted right then and there.”

Stepping back, Webb says the experience made him a better player and a better person.

MORE: Meet Andre Odom, the NFL agent who never should've been

“I found out when things aren’t as perfect as you would like them it makes you a man,” said Webb, who is represented by Andre Odom and Athletes First. “It helps you deal with things, because everyone goes through life being denied sometimes. You don’t look at outcomes at first, but look at where things could go.

“I’m from Philly. We have a Philly grit to us. We’re used to being told we can’t do this, and we can’t do that. I had to prove that I could play with the best in the country, and when you’re in the SEC, that’s the best in the country. 

"There’s no way I was going to run from that.”

Webb admitted he had to change his mindset. He was used to catching the ball his whole life. He found receivers were trying to do to him what he used to do to defensive backs.

Through time, Webb built a defensive confidence.

“I found out that you can’t stop everything, because I used to get really angry every time someone caught the ball around me,” Webb said. “If someone caught a two-yard hitch, I hated it. But you learn to get over it fast.

“I knew I was going to come out on top in the end.”

Webb could be a third-day pick in the fifth or sixth round. His Pro Day workouts at Georgia, coupled with his performance at the Senior Bowl, may have changed his status.

Mark-Webb-Georgia-1_042921_usatDale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

Georgia defensive back Mark Webb tackles Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams.


Webb jumped 11-feet, 6-inches on his third broad jump, which was ties the top mark set by Jeremy Chinn at last year’s NFL Combine for defensive backs, and Webb’s 36.5-inch vertical jump and 80-inch wingspan garnered further attention.

“Of all the DBs, Mark Webb looked the most fluid,” said Jim Nagy, a former NFL scout who now serves as the Senior Bowl executive director. “Mark really helped himself out. People who think Mark Webb is a late-round pick are mistaken. He has position versatility.

“He’s still relatively inexperienced at the DB position. Plus, Mark is a great kid who interviews well. Mark is one of those guys who could be a better pro player than a college player.”

Webb carries 3.1 GPA and is 8 credits short of receiving a bachelor’s degree in housing management and policy. He didn’t take off from school during his Pro Day and Senior Bowl practices.

“It was rough to keep with things academically, but that’s important to me and my family that I graduate,” said Webb, who’s heard from Denver, the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Jets. “Let’s see where things go. I feel good about this weekend.

“Whatever I have to do, I’ll do to get on the field.”

Webb will have his phone on and treat the weekend like any other.

Either way, whether he’s drafted or not, you have the sense Mark Webb will be on an NFL team in the fall.

RELATED: Philly is starting to get a reputation as a football town — and it has nothing to do with the Eagles

Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter based in the Philadelphia area who has been writing for PhillyVoice since its inception in 2015 and is the president of the Boxing Writers Association of America. He can be followed on Twitter here.

Joseph Santoliquito

Joseph Santoliquito
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more NFL Draft Football Philadelphia Georgia Bulldogs Mark Webb College Football NFL

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski's full first-round 2021 NFL mock draft
042921JustinFields

Mental Health

Providing exposure therapy to PTSD patients is one of the latest ways VR is being used in health care
Virtual Reality Treatment For PTSD

Movies

Watch the teaser for Questlove's directorial debut 'Summer of Soul,' headed to theaters and streaming
questlove summer of soul

Eagles

Eagles 2021 mock draft roundup: National guys/gals edition
040621JayceeHorn

Social Justice

Philly awards $200K in grants, creates network for community organizations fighting for criminal justice reform
Criminal Justice Grants

Entertainment

Friday movie nights outside the Bourse continues this May with new theme
Bourse movie nights

Featured Homes

Limited - 237-47 S 18TH STREET #7B1

FOR SALE! Old-world style seamlessly compliments the modern lifestyle of today. This sun-soaked showplace offers incredible views. Originally built by a luxury homebuilder who spared no expense; the craftsmanship is unmatched. 2,150 sqft | $1,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #922

FOR RENT! Highly-coveted Parc Rittenhouse home offering 1 bed plus den and 1.5 baths on the east side of Rittenhouse Square. This home showcases an open floor plan with a large great room, perfectly designed for entertaining. 1,233 sqft | $3,650/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved