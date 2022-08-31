More Sports:

August 31, 2022

LeSean McCoy to co-host talk show on Fox Sports 1

By Shamus Clancy
LeSean-McCoy-Fox-Sports-1-Eagles Ron Cortes/Philadelphia Inquirer/for PhillyVoice

Eagles running back LeSean McCoy during the iconic "Snow Bowl" in 2013.

Fox Sports 1 is shaking up its daily lineup ahead of football season. Besides the usual Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless fare, the network will be relaunching their "Speak for Yourself" program as "Speak" and will feature two former Eagles as co-hosts.

Linebacker Emmanuel Acho, who played 20 games in midnight green across the 2013 and 2014 seasons, is a holdover from the previous "Speak for Yourself" talk show. Joining Acho will be Fox Sports 1 anchor and host Joy Taylor and, most notably, LeSean McCoy.

Here's an excerpt from Fox Sports 1's press release:

At 4:30 PM ET, the revamped SPEAK takes over the airwaves with Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy and Joy Taylor. Acho, a #1 New York Times Bestselling author and two-time Emmy winner, anchors the show alongside FOX Sports newcomer and former Philadelphia Eagles teammate, McCoy, a two-time Super Bowl Champion and six-time Pro Bowler. They are joined by Taylor, a longtime contributor to FS1’s studio shows and former host of UNDISPUTED and THE HERD, who offers her distinctive opinion from the desk each weekday.

McCoy played running back for six seasons with the Eagles from 2009 to 2014. He was a two-time First-Team All-Pro selection, leading the NFL in total touchdowns in 2011 and then rushing yards and yards from scrimmage in 2013. He's risen in the media world as a host on the "I Am an Athlete" podcast, where McCoy and other former NFL players speak candidly about their playing days. 

Per the press release, the new program with McCoy is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 6, just two days before the 2022 NFL season kicks off. 

