Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Philadelphia Eagles spring practices have been wrapped up for a few weeks now, and we are deep into a long break in the action, before the team opens up training camp at the end of July.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Will the Eagles continue to add players this offseason? How do the Eagles' rookie draft picks look so far? Who stood out in spring practices? Who didn't? Will anyone get in trouble in some way while they're away from the team?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:



10 reasons the ...

Eagles | Giants | Cowboys | Redskins | Rest of NFC

... will be a dumpster fire in 2019