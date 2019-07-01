Eagles roster 2019: Locks, not-quite-locks, bubble players, and long shots

July 01, 2019
A few weeks ago, after Philadelphia Eagles spring practices wrapped up, we posted a 53-man roster projection. Here we'll take a look at the team's locks to make the roster, not-quite-locks, bubble players, and longshots, as a way to sort of show the number of open spots on the roster, and who will be fighting for them.
In other words, it's basically the same thing, repackaged, but hey I gotta come up with new content every day, so (in Adam Sandler voice) back off!
• Quarterback: Carson Wentz, Nate Sudfeld.
• Running back: Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders.
• Wide receiver: Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, Nelson Agholor, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.
• Tight end: Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert.
• Offensive tackle: Jason Peters, Lane Johnson, Andre Dillard, Jordan Mailata.
• Interior offensive line: Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, Isaac Seumalo, Halapoulivaati Vaitai.
• Defensive end: Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Vinny Curry.
• Defensive tackle: Fletcher Cox, Malik Jackson, Timmy Jernigan.
• Linebacker: Nigel Bradham, Kamu Grugier-Hill.
• Cornerback: Jalen Mills, Ronald Darby, Avonte Maddox, Sidney Jones, Rasul Douglas.
• Safety: Malcolm Jenkins, Rodney McLeod.
• Specialists: Jake Elliott, Cameron Johnston, Rick Lovato.
• Notes: Barring trades (see: Jones, Vaitai), we all agree that the above players are locks? Yes? Good, moving on...
• Quarterback: Clayton Thorson.
• Running back: Corey Clement.
• Wide receiver: Mack Hollins.
• Tight end: Richard Rodgers.
• Offensive tackle: None.
• Interior offensive line: Stefen Wisniewski, Matt Pryor.
• Defensive end: Josh Sweat, Shareef Miller.
• Defensive tackle: Hassan Ridgeway, Treyvon Hester
• Linebacker: Zach Brown, Nate Gerry, L.J. Fort.
• Cornerback: Cre'Von LeBlanc.
• Safety: Andrew Sendejo, Tre Sullivan.
• Specialists: None.
• Notes: Some of these guys (Clement, Wis, Gerry, etc.) are safer than others (Ridgeway, for example). While I expect the players in this group to make the team, I don't believe it is a foregone conclusion yet that they will, for varying reasons.
• Quarterback: None
• Running back: Wendell Smallwood, Josh Adams, Boston Scott.
• Wide receiver: Shelton Gibson, Marken Michel, Greg Ward.
• Tight end: Josh Perkins.
• Offensive tackle: None.
• Interior offensive line: Iosua Opeta.
• Defensive end: Daeshon Hall.
• Defensive tackle: None.
• Linebacker: T.J. Edwards, Paul Worrilow.
• Cornerback: None.
• Safety: Blake Countess, Deiondre' Hall.
• Specialists: None.
• Notes: This is really the group worth watching this summer, in terms of who's going to make the team. Simple math above will show that the locks (36) plus the "not-quite-locks" (16) equals 52, leaving just one open spot. Still, there's a chance that four or five guys above could make the team if they turn heads, and there are either injuries or some of the "not-quite-locks" falter.
• Quarterback: Cody Kessler.
• Running back: Donnel Pumphrey.
• Wide receiver: Braxton Miller, Charles Johnson, DeAndre Thompkins, Carlton Agudosi, Devin Ross.
• Tight end: Will Tye.
• Offensive tackle: Ryan Bates, Tyreek Burwell, Casey Tucker.
• Interior offensive line: Anthony Fabiano, Keegan Render, Nate Herbig.
• Defensive end: Joe Ostman.
• Defensive tackle: Bruce Hector, Anthony Rush, Kevin Wilkins.
• Linebacker: Joey Alfieri, Alex Singleton.
• Cornerback: Jeremiah McKinnon, Josh Hawkins, Jay Liggins.
• Safety: Godwin Igwebuike, Tre Elston.
• Specialists: None.
• Notes: Should the Eagles trade one of their top six corners, I'd upgrade McKinnon and Hawkins to bubble players. Otherwise, I'd give the players in this group anywhere between a 0-10 percent chance of making the team.
• Sidney Jones, Halapoulivaati Vaitai.
