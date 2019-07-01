Eagles roster 2019: Locks, not-quite-locks, bubble players, and long shots

A few weeks ago, after Philadelphia Eagles spring practices wrapped up, we posted a 53-man roster projection. Here we'll take a look at the team's locks to make the roster, not-quite-locks, bubble players, and longshots, as a way to sort of show the number of open spots on the roster, and who will be fighting for them.

In other words, it's basically the same thing, repackaged, but hey I gotta come up with new content every day, so (in Adam Sandler voice) back off!

36 Locks

• Quarterback: Carson Wentz, Nate Sudfeld.

• Running back: Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders.

• Wide receiver: Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, Nelson Agholor, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

• Tight end: Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert.

• Offensive tackle: Jason Peters, Lane Johnson, Andre Dillard, Jordan Mailata.

• Interior offensive line: Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, Isaac Seumalo, Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

• Defensive end: Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Vinny Curry.

• Defensive tackle: Fletcher Cox, Malik Jackson, Timmy Jernigan.

• Linebacker: Nigel Bradham, Kamu Grugier-Hill.

• Cornerback: Jalen Mills, Ronald Darby, Avonte Maddox, Sidney Jones, Rasul Douglas.

• Safety: Malcolm Jenkins, Rodney McLeod.

• Specialists: Jake Elliott, Cameron Johnston, Rick Lovato.

• Notes: Barring trades (see: Jones, Vaitai), we all agree that the above players are locks? Yes? Good, moving on...



16 not-quite-locks

• Quarterback: Clayton Thorson.

• Running back: Corey Clement.

• Wide receiver: Mack Hollins.

• Tight end: Richard Rodgers.

• Offensive tackle: None.

• Interior offensive line: Stefen Wisniewski, Matt Pryor.

• Defensive end: Josh Sweat, Shareef Miller.

• Defensive tackle: Hassan Ridgeway, Treyvon Hester

• Linebacker: Zach Brown, Nate Gerry, L.J. Fort.

• Cornerback: Cre'Von LeBlanc.

• Safety: Andrew Sendejo, Tre Sullivan.

• Specialists: None.

• Notes: Some of these guys (Clement, Wis, Gerry, etc.) are safer than others (Ridgeway, for example). While I expect the players in this group to make the team, I don't believe it is a foregone conclusion yet that they will, for varying reasons.



