Live NFL free agency tracker: Eagles reveal Jason Kelce contract details as slow offseason continues

March 17, 2022
Update 10:00 a.m. Could Deshaun Watson, still facing numerous civil suits for sexual misconduct, be headed to the NFC? The Saints are increasingly looking like a landing spot for the 26-year-old quarterback.
The Saints brass met with Deshaun Watson a second time last night, according to sources.— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 17, 2022
The #Saints have been the favorite from the start. Now, an all-out blitz to try to close it out … and keep Watson from their NFC South rivals. https://t.co/tf75AjH6kO— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2022
The Saints have restructured the contracts of QB Taysom Hill, CB Bradley Roby, LB DeMario Davis and S Malcolm Jenkins to clear major cap space, per source.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 17, 2022
The Saints are now officially at $29.9M in cap space 👀
Original story...
Not to bury the lede on the biggest Eagles story of the day, our own Jimmy Kempski getting the scoop on Howie Roseman's contract extension, but NFL free agency rolls on to Day 4.
Contract details have emerged for All-Pro Jason Kelce's new deal, per the invaluable OverTheCap website. The NFL notoriously has the most convoluted contract language of any of the four major North American sports and that is only amplified when Roseman is the one drawing up those deals. You don't necessarily need an MBA to decipher them, but there's a learning curve on these deals. Here's a succinct summary of Kelce's contract:
Jason Kelce’s new very complicated contract details:— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 17, 2022
** Cap hit of $8m in 2022
** $10m signing bonus
** Not a FA after this season
** Contract is technically a 5 yr/$45m through 2026. Has a base salary of $30m in 2024 that will never actually happen.
Classic #Eagles
Roseman, fresh off a new deal himself with more job security, should be primed to make another move in free agency. The Haason Reddick signing remains the lone big splash the Birds have made.
Will the Eagles land more help this week in free agency? Receiver? Linebacker? Safety? Only one way to find out! Follow along all day long with our live stream and open thread:
