March 17, 2022

Live NFL free agency tracker: Eagles reveal Jason Kelce contract details as slow offseason continues

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Jason_Kelce_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/PhillyVoice

Kelce's new contract details emerge.

Update 10:00 a.m. Could Deshaun Watson, still facing numerous civil suits for sexual misconduct, be headed to the NFC? The Saints are increasingly looking like a landing spot for the 26-year-old quarterback.

New Orleans is also clearing salary cap space to prepare themselves for a potential Watson acquisition:

The Eagles will play the Saints at home this upcoming season.

Original story...

Not to bury the lede on the biggest Eagles story of the day, our own Jimmy Kempski getting the scoop on Howie Roseman's contract extension, but NFL free agency rolls on to Day 4. 

Contract details have emerged for All-Pro Jason Kelce's new deal, per the invaluable OverTheCap website. The NFL notoriously has the most convoluted contract language of any of the four major North American sports and that is only amplified when Roseman is the one drawing up those deals. You don't necessarily need an MBA to decipher them, but there's a learning curve on these deals. Here's a succinct summary of Kelce's contract:

Roseman, fresh off a new deal himself with more job security, should be primed to make another move in free agency. The Haason Reddick signing remains the lone big splash the Birds have made.

Will the Eagles land more help this week in free agency? Receiver? Linebacker? Safety? Only one way to find out! Follow along all day long with our live stream and open thread:

