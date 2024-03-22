10 available free agents who make sense for the Eagles

It's been nearly two weeks and the Eagles have been active in free agency. They've made big splash moves — like signing Saquon Barkley and bringing back C.J. Gardner-Johnson. They've also added on the margins, bringing in low cost, low risk linebackers, corners and wide receiver to compete for jobs in training camp.

There is work to be done ahead of the NFL Draft next month, and the longer the remaining top free agents go unsigned, the more likely Howie Roseman and the Eagles front office can swoop in and get a starting caliber player on a steal of a contract.

Here's a look at 10 currently available free agents who would be very good fits in Philly — at the right price:

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB



Yes, the Eagles spent on Barkley — but he and Kenny Gainwell are the only running backs who you've ever heard of currently on the roster. Philly could just bring back Boston Scott to be the RB3 again, but there are some interesting names left to fill that backup role. CEH had a down year in Kansas City and found himself on the outside looking in when the team made its Super Bowl run. He could be willing to sign with a good team on a one-year prove it deal.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR

Another former Chief, MVS is fast and could actually be a perfect third receiver on an Eagles offense that has not had a reliable one of those in some time. He can take the top off a defense and command some attention to help A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith get more single coverage.

DJ Chark, WR

Perhaps willing to sign a one-year deal to get back on the map, Chark is a free agent and has over 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns in six seasons in the NFL. His track record is better than the two wideouts the Eagles have already inked in Parris Campbell and DeVonte Parker.

Josh Reynolds, WR

He had 15.2 yards per catch and five touchdowns for the Lions last season. That's exactly the type of production Philly wants from its WR3.

Isaiah Simmons, LB

He's just 25 and is a former top 10 overall pick. He has linebacker-safety versatility and does a little of everything — boasting 8.5 career sacks, eight forced fumbles and five interceptions. At the right price he's the Swiss Army type player who could really help the Eagles rebuilding defense.

Zach Cunningham, LB, Avonte Maddox, CB

We'll group this pair of defenders together because they're both former Eagles who are still at large in free agency. There appears to be a willingness from the Birds to bring each back — albeit at a cheap rate — and they're two names to keep an eye on as the offseason progresses.

Adoree Jackson, CB

After playing the majority of his career on the outside, the Giants asked Jackson to play a little more in the slot this past season and if the Eagles target him, that's certainly something they'll discuss. The Eagles have a big opening with a need for a third corner to play in between Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

Justin Simmons, S

They also have a need for more safety help, even after signing CJGJ last week. The Eagles have Reed Blankenship and a post ACL-tear Sydney Brown on the roster and that's basically it. The idea of stealing a superstar like Simmons — a four-time All-Pro with 30 career interceptions — has to be at least kicked around as he remains available.

Micah Hyde, S

The same can be said for Hyde, who is three years older than Simmons but has a good resume too — with two All-Pro selections and 24 interceptions himself. If either of these aforementioned star safeties are willing to ink a one-year deal the Eagles should have real interest.

