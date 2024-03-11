More Sports:

NFL free agency: Xavier McKinney is a 'top target' for the Eagles

Will the Eagles break the bank at safety with Xavier McKinney?

By Shamus Clancy
The Eagles could make a move for star safety Xavier McKinney.

The Eagles need help all over their defense, particularly at safety. The Birds could make a move for perhaps the best safety on the free agency market: Xavier McKinney. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on Monday afternoon that McKinney is a "top target" for the Eagles, along with the Green Bay Packers.

McKinney is a natural fit for the Eagles. In a story about free agents the team should be interested in, here's what our Eagles beat writer Jimmy Kempski said about McKinney:

McKinney is one of the best safeties in the NFL, and was probably the Giants' second-best player on defense. He is arguably the best available untagged safety in free agency. 

In 2023, McKinney had 116 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and 3 INTs. He is already a very good player, and he still theoretically has plenty of upside, seeing as he is still only 24 years old, younger than some of the guys who will be drafted out of college in April.

McKinney will only be an option for the Eagles if they are willing to shop at the top of the market at safety, which they very well may be. It's perhaps worth noting that Hurts is good friends with McKinney from their time together at Alabama.

McKinney, 24, would be a gigantic boost for new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. 

