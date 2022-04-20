Report says Deebo Samuel is demanding a trade — should Eagles inquire?

It's been a long and empty offseason for Eagles fans still holding out hope the team gives Jalen Hurts a veteran stud receiver to throw to.

With Tyreek Hill, Amari Cooper and Devante Adams changing teams (and getting monster paydays), and the Birds reportedly striking out on free agents Allen Robinson, JuJu Smith Schuster, Christian Kirk and others — and the team failing (at least so far) to strike a deal for guys with trade rumors attached to them like D.K. Metcalf, the Eagles remain with a depth chart that sports Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside as their 2-through-4 options.

While many speculate the team may take a third straight swing at a first round wideout in what is expected to be a deep wide receiver draft class, a new option may be on the table.

Why would the Eagles be more likely to be involved with Samuel than, say, Metcalf? Well, for one, Metcalf hasn't officially demanded a trade. Because they weren't first round picks in 2019, Samuel (as well as Metcalf) have no team options for 2023 — they instead will play 2022 on the last year of their rookie deals and have a cap hit of around $4.8 million.

The Eagles would obviously be wanting to sign Samuel to a big extension were they to make a move to acquire him, and that's precisely why Samuel wants out of San Francisco, despite offensive guru Kyle Shanahan being the one who made him a star. But as Roseman hit on in his press conference Wednesday, the Eagles may not be willing to play that game.

"I think every year a position kind of becomes, I like that word, the boom, it's like the new mining town, right?" Roseman said when asked about the monster WR contracts handed out this offseason. "You have pass rushers, you have offensive linemen and now you got wide receivers. And so, I think at the end of the day, we talked about this a little bit when we were at the league meetings... you have got to make a decision on what your priorities are on building the team and whether you're kind of going to go with the flow or you're going to kind of figure out what's the most important thing for your team. And if there's some value in being different and figuring out what now is kind of the next area..."



That doesn't particularly sound like a team ready to spend nine figures on a wideout.

However, the fit would be undeniable. Having a speedy receiver who can be a monster after the catch, and who can play pretty much every skill position on the field would give the Eagles a really valuable weapon opposite DeVonta Smith. Every offensive coach would dream of scheming for a player like Samuel, who gives defenses fits before they even take the field.

2021 Samuel JJAW, Reagor, Watkins Rec 77 78 Rec yards 1,405 982 Yards per rec

18.2 12.6 Rush yards 365 35 Total TD 14 3 Total Snaps 829 1,691





Last season, Samuel had just about the same number of catches as the Eagles Nos. 2-through-4 wideouts combined. And he did it in half as many combined snaps.

Armed with four first round picks over the next two draft cycles, the Eagles have the draft capital to consummate a trade. The question is whether they're willing to back up the brinks truck to keep Samuel here past 2022.

We'll see if there is any smoke as the offseason continues.

