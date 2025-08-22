Which Eagles could be traded before Tuesday's roster cutdown?

The NFL's roster cutdown deadline is rapidly approaching. All teams must have their rosters at 53 by Tuesday, which always has the league's GMs feverishly working the phones, trying to fill holes or dump players who won't make their rosters for any value they can get.

The 49ers, who have a rash of injuries at their skill positions, have already made two recent trades, for Chiefs wideout Skyy Moore and on Friday for Commanders running back Brian Robinson.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has already made two mid-camp trades and will surely be having more conversations between now and 4 p.m. Tuesday, so here's a list of potential Eagles trade chips.

(Disclaimer: We know it's unlikely-to-highly unlikely that many (or any) of the names below are traded, so don't scream, "There's NO WAY he's getting traded!" We're know, dude. We're just covering all bases here. Also, this list is in no particular order.)

Jahan Dotson, WR

The addition of John Metchie III gives the Eagles six WRs worth keeping, counting the top three (A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dotson) along with Ainias Smith and upstart rookie Darius Cooper. Six is kind of a lot, especially since the offense is run-heavy, Brown and Smith command almost all of the targets, and Smith is the only one who's a legit punt returner. Dotson and Metchie had nearly identical production last season and both are natural "Z" receivers who have the ability to move around. If the Eagles think Metchie needs just a week or two to learn the playbook, they can get by without Dotson. The Eagles have enough draft picks next year so the only sense in trading Dotson would be for a player who can help them at iOL, EDGE or CB.

Tanner McKee, QB

Let's just get this out of the way – he's not getting traded. The Eagles value the position – and player – way too much and would only deal him for an offer they couldn't refuse. Also, a team doesn't just trade for McKee unless he's their starter, and it's a little late for that. However, I've seen some crazy QB injuries happen in the days before the cutdown, so we'll keep this very unlikely option open.

Reed Blankenship, S

The fourth-year pro is in the last year of his contract, so either an extension is forthcoming or not happening at all. The Eagles probably won't need the extra Day 3 comp pick they'd get in 2027 if Blankenship walked free agency. They've also been cross-training Cooper DeJean at safety plenty. If they're happy with the progress of Sidney Brown and think Andrew Mukuba will be back soon from his latest injury, they could start DeJean and Brown at safety and slide DeJean to his slot spot in nickel with Mukuba coming in. It's not likely, but also not far-fetched to think another team could use a starting-caliber safety like Blankenship and be willing to send over a player who can help the Eagles in another area.

Kelee Ringo, CB

It's clear that Ringo is out of the mix to start at cornerback, and Vic Fangio appears to really like rookie Mac McWilliams. He also wants to see more of Jakorian Bennett. Outside corner is also another position where they've cross-trained DeJean. Theoretically, the Eagles could cut Adoree' Jackson, trade Ringo if there's a taker and get by with a DeJean-Bennett combo opposite Quinyon Mitchell (DeJean outside in base, Bennett outside in nickel). Ringo is still only 23 years old and has two years left on his contract. There could surely be an NFL team weaker at corner than the Eagles are who could see value in moving a Day 3 pick for a a No. 3 corner who might still have some upside.

Matt Pryor/Kendall Lamm, OT

This is only possible because the state of OL play in the NFL generally stinks, and depth is even worse. The Eagles usually keep one veteran swing OT, so one of these guys probably makes the 53, the other gets cut with the idea of being re-signed to the practice squad. But it's possible that Roseman can find someone badly in need of some OL depth and doesn't want to battle it out with other teams in free agency. Roseeman doesn't need the pick, but he'll take it.

Jordan Davis, NT

This one is very unlikely given Davis' role as the anchor of the team's 5-man front. He's their only true nose. But, if the Eagles still don't think Davis will be an impactful player in the four-down rush and if there's a team that really needs a nose tackle badly enough to send Roseman either a Day 2 pick or a player at a position of need, Roseman would have to consider it. The Eagles can always play a four-man DL on base downs and bring an off-ball LB onto the line of scrimmage to compensate for the lack of a true NT. The team also has some depth pieces, like DT Gabe Hall, who could play an undersized nose role.

Nakobe Dean, LB

This is probably Dean's last season in Philly. He played really well last year but he's been injured too many times and the Eagles already replaced him when they drafted Jihaad Campbell 31st overall. They also like what they've seen in backups Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and rookie Smael Mondon Jr. The obstacle, obviously, would be Dean's ability to pass a physical at the moment.

SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports