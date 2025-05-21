More Sports:

May 21, 2025

NFL does not vote to ban 'Tush Push' QB sneak

The NFL's owners could not come up with the votes to eliminate the Eagles' short yardage play.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Back to the drawing board for the Eagles when it comes to short yardage situations.

The Eagles changed the NFL. And then the NFL tried to change the Eagles.

But they failed.

The NFL Spring Meetings could not rally enough support from NFL owners  – they needed 24 to ban the play – to get rid of the Eagles' patented short-yardage play.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said at least nine, maybe 10 teams voted no on the measure. 

Though the Eagles' unique quarterback sneak — one that made short-yardage situations nearly automatic — was not the biggest factor in their Super Bowl win or recent run of dominance it certainly helped them elevate their offense to keep Saquon Barkley and company on the field. They gave themselves an extra down.

The Packers, who were crushed by the Eagles in the postseason, submitted a proposal a few weeks ago at the Owner's Meetings to eliminate a play that was a rugby style maneuver, with a player pushing another player for positive yardage. It was tabled and rewritten for a vote this week. The proposal stated that "offensive players cannot assist the runner except by individually blocking opponents for him."

Jason Kelce flew to the meetings to explain the play to the owners himself. The Eagles knew a potential ban was in the pipeline

"I don't ever remember a play being banned because a single team or a few teams were running it effectively," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in April. "It's part of what I think most of us love about football is it's a chess match. Let the chess match play out. And if for any reason it does get banned, we'll try to be the very best at short-yardage situations. We've got a lot of ideas there."

The idea of eliminating the play seems objectively unfair. Teams had trouble stopping it and replicating it. Philly succeeded 87% of the time (according to ESPN), with the rest of the NFL converting at a 71% success rate. There was no evidence to support claims that the play was dangerous or created injuries. 

At least for next season, the Eagles' league-best offensive line and 600-pound squatting quarterback will continue to cheat Barkley's fantasy owners out of touchdowns. And Eagles fans are fine more than with that.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Jalen Hurt tush push

Videos

Featured

PHOT-Gary Clark Jr_20240612_DSC02771.jpg

NJ North to Shore – June 2025 festival
Limited - Olympia 1

Evenings on the Olympia: History and celebration aboard a legendary warship

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Helicopter makes 'miracle' landing on front lawn in Whitemarsh Township

Whitemarsh Helicopter

Sponsored

Step into summer at Hagley Museum

Limited - Hagley - Main PHoto

Health News

New FDA restrictions will make COVID-19 vaccines only available to elderly and people with medical conditions

052025COVIDVaccineregulations.jpg

Food & Drink

Gopuff is expanding Starbucks service and offering free iced coffees

Starbucks:GoPuff free coffee

Entertainment

Portal for Universal's new theme park set up outside art museum

Epic Universe Art Museum

Eagles

Way-too-early Eagles 53-man roster projection

012524HowieRosemanNickSirianni

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved