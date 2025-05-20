Eagles express ho-hum sentiments about fate of 'Tush Push'

If you think the Eagles are losing sleep over the fate of the "Tush Push," think again.

Several Eagles offensive players, along with head coach Nick Sirianni, on Tuesday didn't express sentiments of anxiousness for – or anticipation of – the NFL potentially banning the controversial play that's been a staple of the Eagles' offensive success.

After tabling the issue at the April meetings in Palm Beach, Fla., NFL owners are meeting again Tuesday and Wednesday in Minnesota on that topic, and others, before potentially conducting a vote.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown possibly offered the least-inspired response when asked for his viewpoint on the upcoming decision.

"I don't have any thoughts on it," the three-time Pro Bowl wideout said. "I think....it's only one yard, so..."

Brown then shrugged and started to laugh at his own lack of feeling on the subject.

The facial expression of left tackle Jordan Mailata, who's much more involved in the play than Brown is, suggested that he didn't even realize the owners were possibly eliminating the play this week.

"It's not up to us and we can't control if they rule it out or not," he said, then paused and asked the reporter, "What, they're ruling on the push?"

When the reporter answered, "Yeah," Mailata responded, "I guess we'll just do it without the push then. I think that's the solution."

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, one of the most important components of the play, was asked for his feelings on the vote.

"I don't necessarily have a comment on that," he responded.

Sirianni has spent plenty of time lobbying his fellow NFL coaches and colleagues into keeping the play. When asked if he felt the cards were stacked against him this week, he just said, "We'll see."

Sirianni added that everyone already knows how he feels about it and that, "I don't think anyone is going to question my sentiment on it."

Of the Eagles made available to the media, only Mailata actually called for the play to be banned – sort of.

It's not the actual play he'd like to see scrapped, it's the public's name for it.

"In terms of them banning the 'Tush Push' – I hate that name, so I hope they do ban it," he joked. "It's a stupid name. But I can't control it. We can't control it. So we don't even worry about that."

