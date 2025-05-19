Reminder: NFL owners' vote on the 'Tush Push' is incoming

The NFL owners' vote on the "Tush Push" is coming up this week as they reconvene in Minneapolis, and this time around, the fear seems real that the Eagles' signature take on the QB sneak will be impacted.

The "Tush Push" survived an initial ban vote from the owners back at the beginning of April in Palm Beach, Florida, but only because it was tabled so that the language of the proposal could be adjusted for a stronger case, and so that there would be lesser input from the league's coaches, who aren't expected to have as big of a turnout for this round of meetings as pointed out by our own Jimmy Kempski.

The owners are meeting Tuesday and Wednesday for the vote, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, quarterback Jalen Hurts, and some other players are scheduled to speak to the local media on Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex as the owners' meetings are taking place.

The "Tush Push" – which the Eagles have been running successfully for years now, all while other teams have repeatedly tried and failed to replicate it consistently – fell under scrutiny again as the Birds were surging their way through to the Super Bowl title.

Packers president Mark Murphy, whose Green Bay team lost to the Eagles in the Wild Card round, wrote in an end-of-season column on the Packers' website that he wasn't a fan of the play and that "There is no skill involved" in running it.

A few weeks later, Green Bay showed its hand when it submitted the proposal to the league's competition committee to have the play banned. Mind you, the Packers didn't lose that Wild Card game to the Eagles because of the "Tush Push." They lost because they kept turning the football over, and because Dallas Goedert put Carrington Valentine on a poster.

Regardless, the debate over the play was on again, and the calls to ban it appeared to grow greater this offseason than the ones arguing to let it stand.

Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu, whose team got crushed by the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, is among the voices wanting to see the "Tush Push" go.

Said Luvu on the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Monday:

"My personal opinion, I think they should ban it. I know the argument is gonna be about 'Hey, you guys have to stop it. Don't give us short yardage' and whatnot, but, I mean, it's kind of like a cheapo play, man. You got Jordan Mailata on the right...It's pretty much a scrum in rugby. That's how I kind of look at it." [NFL Network]

Yeah, it's because the Eagles have Jordan Mailata (which is a huge factor, but only because he's a great tackle on a great offensive line), definitely not anything else.

Eagles fans, just brace for the "Tush Push" possibly having to take up a different form after this week.

MORE: Eagles agree to multi-year contract extension with Nick Sirianni

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports