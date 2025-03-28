Report: 'More momentum' that Tush Push will be banned

The saga of the NFL pushing back against the Eagles' most unstoppable play continues on.

On Friday morning on X, The Athletic's Dianna Russini gave an update on the NFL's growing desire to ban the Tush Push.

"I feel like it's getting more momentum in terms of those opposed to it than I've ever heard before."

I have so many overarching thoughts on the Tush Push and this potential ban that I will just reel a few off...

• If every team was doing this play with resounding success game in and game out on Sundays, I could potentially see the reasoning behind the ban. That's simply not the case. It's the Eagles doing it better than everyone. It's one team executing it better than all others, a team and city people love to criticize from afar.

• It's not actually a safety issue. That's a weak excuse. It comes off as window dressing compared to much graver safety concerns that the sport has.



• I assure you that if, say, that team in Kansas City was doing this, I doubt the backlash would exist at this level.



• Even if the Tush Push gets banned and the Eagles are resigned to using a "traditional" quarterback sneak in short-yardage and goal-to-go situations, I'd bank everything on the Birds still converting those plays at a higher rate than anyone. The Eagles excel to such an infuriating degree for detractors because of their personnel. They have elite players at left tackle, left guard and right tackle along the offensive line. They have a very good center and a powerful blocking tight end, too. The Birds, of course, deploy the strongest quarterback in the league as well in Jalen Hurts, whose lower body power propels this all forward.



• If you don't want the Eagles piling into the end zone from the one-yard line, stop them from getting there!



