Eagles agree to multi-year contract extension with head coach Nick Sirianni

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday that they agreed to a contract extension with head coach Nick Sirianni.

In his four seasons with the Eagles, Sirianni has a 0.706 winning percentage during the regular season, and he's 6-3 in the playoffs with two Super Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl win. He has the best winning percentage of any active NFL head coach:

Nick Sirianni, Eagles: 0.706 Jim Harbaugh, 49ers/Chargers: 0.685 Matt LaFleur, Packers: 0.670 Kevin O'Connell, Vikings: 0.667 Sean McDermott, Bills: 0.656 Andy Reid, Chiefs: 0.651

If he retired today, Sirianni would have the fourth-best winning percentage among coaches who coached during the Super Bowl era, behind only John Madden, Vince Lombardi, and George Allen.

Despite his sterling win-loss record, Sirianni's tenure has had some bumps along the way. Following the team's epic collapse down the stretch in 2023, there were legitimate questions whether Sirianni would lose his job or not.

He survived, and rebounded by winning a Super Bowl in 2024, just the second Super Bowl in franchise history.

Sirianni originally called plays for the Eagles early in his tenure, but he handed off those responsibilities initially to offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, and then later to Brian Johnson and Kellen Moore, while transitioning to more of a "CEO head coach."

In that role, Sirianni has mostly done a good job managing game situations relative to his peers, and has continued the Eagles' trademark aggressiveness on fourth downs. He also does more behind the scenes in keeping up player morale than is known to the general public.

The Eagles' statement on Sirianni's extension:

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader