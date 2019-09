The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Atlanta Falcons on the road on Sunday Night Football, but before we get there, there's a full slate of NFL games to watch first.

Here is today's slate of games:

Early games:

49ers at Bengals Chargers at Lions Vikings at Packers Colts at Titans Patri*ts at Dolphins Bills at Giants Seahawks at Steelers Cowboys at Washington Cardinals at Ravens Jaguars at Texans

There are three Super Bowl rematches in the early games.

Late games:

Chiefs at Raiders Bears at Broncos Saints at Rams

