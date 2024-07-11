Night owls perform better on tests than morning people, a new study says

If you are a night owl, you might have a cognitive advantage over morning people, a new study suggests.

People who are naturally more active or alert in the evening performed better on tests than people who are more lively in the morning, according to research published Wednesday in the journal BMJ Public Health. The night owls scored about 13.5% higher than morning larks in one group and 7.5% higher in another group. Intermediate sleepers, who expressed a mild preference for either day or night, also did better, scoring approximately 10% and 6% higher than morning types in the two groups.