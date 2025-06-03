N.J. state police detective charged for chasing motorcyclist killed in 2023 crash

A New Jersey State Police detective who pursued a motorcyclist in a high-speed chase two years ago — culminating in a crash that killed the biker — was indicted by a state grand jury Monday following an investigation into the incident in Burlington County.

Detective Mark Campagna was off-duty and using an unmarked state police vehicle when he began chasing motorcyclist Omar Kebbabi on June 20, 2023. Campagna and Kebbabi first encountered each other that afternoon on Route 206 in Springfield Township, about 3 miles from where Kebbabi collided with another car while making a left turn at an intersection.

At times during the chase, both Campagna and Kebbabi hit speeds above 100 mph and shifted lanes several times, authorities said. Campagna never turned on his police lights or used his siren during the pursuit. Investigators did not say why Campagna began following the motorcycle.

Kebbabi had a green light when he made a left turn at the intersection of Route 206 and Jacksonville Jobstown Road, police said. He struck an oncoming vehicle that had the right of way, investigators said. A Springfield Township police officer provided aid to Kebbabi at the scene before he died of his injuries. The person in the other vehicle did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into Kebbabi's death was referred to the New Jersey attorney general's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability for a review of Campagna's conduct leading up to the crash. The attorney general is required to present fatal police encounters to a state grand jury to determine whether charges should be filed.

During the investigation, the grand jury reviewed witness testimony and video footage from multiple cameras. Campagna is now charged with fourth-degree endangering another person.

In a statement Monday, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said Campagna put Kebbabi, police officers and the public at risk when he pursued the motorcycle. Platkin's office did not mention whether Campagna's job status with New Jersey State Police will be impacted by the charge.

If convicted, Campagna faces up to 18 months in prison and a fine up to $10,000.