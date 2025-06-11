'No Kings' protest' against Trump administration to close Ben Franklin Parkway, other streets on Saturday

Philadelphia is hosting one of the hundreds of "No Kings" protests taking place nationwide Saturday in opposition to the Trump administration.

The protests are happening the same day that President Donald Trump is holding a military procession in Washington to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army and his 79th birthday. A military parade also is taking place at Independence Mall at 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

The "No Kings" demonstrations come on the heels of the protests in Los Angeles, where Trump has deployed Marines and National Guard members in response to protests over his administration's immigration crackdown. Downtown Los Angeles has been placed under a curfew, and similar protests against U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement since have occurred in other cities, including Philly.

"No Kings" event protesters are expected to begin assembling as early as 10 a.m. Saturday at LOVE Park and along the 1500 block of Arch Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th and 17th streets. At 12:30 p.m., the protesters will begin marching along the Parkway to Eakins Oval and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where a rally will take place from 1-3 p.m.

Due to the "No Kings" protest, the following road closures will be in effect Saturday:

From 3 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

• Eakins Oval between Kelly and MLK drives

• Kelly Drive from Fairmount Avenue to Eakins Oval From 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.:

• Arch Street from 15th to 16th streets

• 16th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Cherry Street

• The Parkway from 16th to 17th streets From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m:

• All lanes of the Parkway from 18th Street to Eakins Oval From 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

• The 2200 and 2300 blocks of the Parkway, and 23rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to the Parkway

• Spring Garden Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to the Parkway

• Spring Garden Street Bridge (inbound lanes)

• Kelly Drive from Eakins Oval to Sedgley Drive

SEPTA buses in the Art Museum area will be detoured beginning at 3 a.m., and buses in Center City will be detoured beginning at 8 a.m. The detours will continue through 5 p.m. The specific routes impacted will be listed on SEPTA's website.

The protests in Los Angeles began Friday in response to a series of ICE raids seeking to detain undocumented immigrants. As the protests intensified late Saturday night, Trump authorized the deployment of 2,000 National Guard members to protect federal buildings. He did so without the consent of California Gov. Gavin Newsom — a move that Newsom alleges was illegal — and said the National Guard was needed due to "numerous incidents of violence and disorder."

About 700 Marines have since arrived in Los Angeles to protect ICE agents and federal buildings. Trump said Tuesday that his actions "stopped the violence in L.A." Newsom accused Trump of escalating the tension of the protests, and argued that Trump's deployment of federal troops was an authoritarian move.

In Philadelphia, protesters gathered outside the Federal Detention Center at Seventh and Arch streets on late Tuesday afternoon before marching to ICE's city headquarters at Eighth and Cherry streets. Police said protesters later entered major roadways and disrupted traffic, with some using bicycles to "obstruct" officers.

Philly police said 15 arrests were made, and including one man who assaulted a police officer. The others were arrested for disorderly conduct, including two women who reported minor injuries, police said. A police vehicle was vandalized with spray paint during the protests.

