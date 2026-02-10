Norristown police officer charged for striking naked man with his patrol vehicle

The Norristown police officer who allegedly struck a naked man with his car has been charged with aggravated assault and related offenses, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said.

Sgt. Daniel DeOrzio, 52, submitted a letter of resignation before surrendering to Montgomery County detectives Tuesday, NBC10 reported. He was arraigned Tuesday and has a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 19, court records show.

The naked man was striking vehicles and obstructing traffic Wednesday morning at West Airy and Stanbridge streets when Norristown police responded. One officer told investigators that the man attempted to open the door to her vehicle, but was unsuccessful, a charging document says.

When DeOrzio arrived at the scene moments later, the man was unarmed and standing with his hands on his hips, investigators said. DeOrzio directed other officers to relocate a truck that was in front of his patrol vehicle. Immediately after the vehicle was moved, DeOrzio allegedly sped toward the man, striking him and launching him several feet in the air.

The man was transported to Paoli Hospital and admitted for further treatment, investigators said. He was discharged Friday.

County detectives alleged that DeOrzio's used of deadly force — defined as an action "readily capable of causing death or serious bodily injury — was not justified.

"It was obvious from observing the in-car and body-worn cameras of the other Norristown Police Officers in the area that Sergeant DeOrzio's actions were intentional and completely contradict any guidelines on the appropriate use of force," the charging document states. "In this case, the responding officers were only on scene for a short period of time before Sergeant DeOrzio made the decision to strike (the man) with his patrol vehicle at an elevated speed. This was not a bump, or a tap. It was a strike hard enough to send (the man) into the air and several feet away."

DeOrzio also has been charged with simple assault, official oppression and reckless endangerment.