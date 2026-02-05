More News:

February 05, 2026

Norristown police officer put on leave after striking naked man with vehicle

Montgomery County detectives are investigating the incident, which was captured on video.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
A Norristown police officer was placed on administrative leave Wednesday after striking a naked man with a police vehicle, city officials say. The incident is under investigation.

The Norristown police officer who struck a naked man with his vehicle Wednesday morning has been placed on administrative leave while authorities investigate the incident, which was captured on video. 

The naked man had vandalized a parked vehicle and was striking cars and obstructing traffic at Stanbridge and West Airy streets when police responded to the scene, Norristown officials said in a statement. One of the responding vehicles knocked the man to the ground. He was then detained by police and given medical attention. Officials did not provide his condition. 

The officer, whose name was not disclosed, was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday afternoon and an investigation into the use of force is being conducted by the Montgomery County Detective Bureau.

"The Norristown Police Department and the Municipality is committed to transparency, accountability and ensuring that all interactions between law enforcement and the public meet professional and policy standards," the city's statement said. "We recognize that this incident is concerning to our community. Our priority remains the safety and well-being of all residents, including individuals experiencing crises."

Police did not immediately respond to a request seeking additional comment.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident can contact detectives at (610) 278-3368.

The video of the incident can be viewed in the NBC10 report below.


