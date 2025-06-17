SUV involved in fatal hit-and-run in North Philly found in Fishtown, police say

The SUV believed to be involved in the fatal hit-and-run at North Broad Street and West Lehigh Avenue early Monday morning has been found in Fishtown, police said.

Police located the vehicle — a black Chevrolet Equinox — on the 2000 block of Beach Street at about 3 p.m. Monday, investigators said. No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating the death of a 60-year-old man who was fatally struck on the 2700 block of North Broad Street around 12:44 a.m. Monday. Investigators said a vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed struck the pedestrian as he was crossing Broad Street, east to west, against a red light. The vehicle fled north on Broad Street.

Philadelphia Fire Department medics transported the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:08 a.m.

