More News:

June 17, 2025

SUV involved in fatal hit-and-run in North Philly found in Fishtown, police say

A 60-year-old man died after being struck early Monday morning while crossing Broad Street. No arrests have been made.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Hit-and-Run
Hit Run SUV Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The black Chevrolet Equinox believed to have been involved in the hit-and-run that killed a 60-year-old man in North Philly on Monday has been found in Fishtown, police say.

The SUV believed to be involved in the fatal hit-and-run at North Broad Street and West Lehigh Avenue early Monday morning has been found in Fishtown, police said. 

Police located the vehicle — a black Chevrolet Equinox — on the 2000 block of Beach Street at about 3 p.m. Monday, investigators said. No arrests have been made. 

Police are investigating the death of a 60-year-old man who was fatally struck on the 2700 block of North Broad Street around 12:44 a.m. Monday. Investigators said a vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed struck the pedestrian as he was crossing Broad Street, east to west, against a red light. The vehicle fled north on Broad Street. 

Philadelphia Fire Department medics transported the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:08 a.m.

Follow Shamus on X: @shamus_clancy
Follow Shamus on Bluesky: @shamus

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Hit-and-Run Philadelphia Crime Broad Street Fishtown

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - Manayunk Arts Fest 2025 - 1

Manayunk Arts Festival returns for 36th year with 300+ artists on Main Street, June 21–22

Just In

Must Read

Business

Outdoor pop-up bar opens in former UArts courtyard

Frankie's Summer Club

Sponsored

7/26: The Second City: 65th Anniv. Tour

Limited - Live Casino - Second City

Opioids

Purdue Pharma's $7.4 billion opioid settlement will pay $200 million to Pa. and $125 million to N.J.

Purdue Pharma settlement

Music

Musicians rebuke World Cafe Live for firing workers after walkout

World Cafe Live Walkout

Festivals

Red, White, & Blue To-Do returns to Old City with July 2 block party

Red White and Blue To Do

Eagles

Philadelphia's most exciting 25 pro athletes under 25

6.1.23_Eagles-Jalen-Carter-Nolan-Smith_ColleenClaggett-9684.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved