Man killed in 'execution-style' shooting outside North Philly mosque, police say

A 43-year-old man was on his way to prayer services at a North Philadelphia mosque Tuesday when he was shot and killed in an "execution-style" homicide, police said.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Al-Aqsa Islamic Society, 1501 Germantown Ave., at 5 p.m., investigators said. Police have not identified the man who was killed. The shooter is at large.

The man was found lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds to his chest, torso and at least one to his head, police said. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:13 p.m.

Police said the shooter, who was wearing dark-colored clothing, fled the parking lot in a sedan, and that at least 17 shots were fired from a semiautomatic weapon based on shell casings found at the scene.

Surveillance footage shows the 43-year-old man walking to the mosque with another man before the shooting, police said. The suspect can be seen running up behind the 43-year-old and firing several shots from a few feet away. Police said they believe the 43-year-old was the intended target; the other man was not hurt.

The Philadelphia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Philadelphia) released a statement expressing shock about the shooting. "Al-Aqsa Islamic Society mosque has a beautiful and dedicated community with a long history at its location in Kensington," wrote CAIR-Philadelphia Executive Director Ahmet Tekelioglu.

"Whether this tragic shooting is related to the gun violence epidemic in our city or another reason, we call on our local leaders and interfaith groups to stand together to offer their support to the Al-Aqsa community," the statement continues." As the investigation continues, we urge Philadelphia Police and the mayor's office to update the community swiftly and ensure every angle is meticulously explored."

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey condemned the shooting in statements posted to X, formerly Twitter.

"As an investigation into this killing proceeds, I'm praying for Philadelphia's Al-Aqsa Islamic Society community, a place I've been several times, and hoping they find peace in each other and in their faith," Shapiro wrote.

"My office is tracking the shooting outside the Al-Aqsa Islamic Society in Philadelphia," Casey wrote. "Everyone should be able to practice their faith in a safe environment."

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at (215) 686-3334. There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.