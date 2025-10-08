Man charged with assaulting a USPS worker who was delivering mail in Northeast Philly

A U.S. Postal Service worker was assaulted on Saturday in Northeast Philadelphia by a man who became angry because her truck was blocking a road, police said.

The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. on the 4600 block of Horrocks Street in Frankford.

MORE: Alex's Pizza is expanding to Jersey Shore, bringing another swirl pie to Ocean City Boardwalk

The 23-year-old postal worker was delivering mail when Fabian Colon, 25, approached her to tell her to move the truck from the narrow street, police said. Colon allegedly attempted to drive the USPS truck out of the roadway, but the postal worker stopped him by removing the keys from the ignition.

A cellphone video posted on TikTok by a friend of the postal worker allegedly shows a portion of the altercation that followed on Horrocks Street. Colon argues with the postal worker, who shoves him away from her when he attempts to grab her cellphone. The video ends with an apparent scuffle.

Investigators said the postal worker was assaulted by Colon, who also took the woman's cellphone.

In a second video on TikTok, Colon is seen getting back into his car behind the USPS truck.

"Move to the end of the block and you'll get your f---ing phone back," Colon says.

Moments later, Colon gets out of his car again and attacks the postal woman. A neighbor can be heard shouting that police had been called to the scene.

Police are reviewing the videos on social media as part of the investigation, 6ABC reported.

The postal worker was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Colon is charged with aggravated assault, robbery, theft, recklessly endangering another person and related offenses.