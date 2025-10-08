More News:

October 08, 2025

Man charged with assaulting a USPS worker who was delivering mail in Northeast Philly

Videos posted on TikTok allegedly show portions of the incident that stemmed from a postal truck blocking a narrow road.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Assaults
USPS Assault Philly Ekaterina Belinskaya/Pexels.com

Philadelphia police charged Fabian Colon, 25, with assaulting a U.S. Postal Service Worker in Northeast Philadelphia on Saturday. Above, a stock photo of a USPS truck.

A U.S. Postal Service worker was assaulted on Saturday in Northeast Philadelphia by a man who became angry because her truck was blocking a road, police said.

The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. on the 4600 block of Horrocks Street in Frankford.

MORE: Alex's Pizza is expanding to Jersey Shore, bringing another swirl pie to Ocean City Boardwalk

The 23-year-old postal worker was delivering mail when Fabian Colon, 25, approached her to tell her to move the truck from the narrow street, police said. Colon allegedly attempted to drive the USPS truck out of the roadway, but the postal worker stopped him by removing the keys from the ignition.

A cellphone video posted on TikTok by a friend of the postal worker allegedly shows a portion of the altercation that followed on Horrocks Street. Colon argues with the postal worker, who shoves him away from her when he attempts to grab her cellphone. The video ends with an apparent scuffle.

Investigators said the postal worker was assaulted by Colon, who also took the woman's cellphone.

In a second video on TikTok, Colon is seen getting back into his car behind the USPS truck.

"Move to the end of the block and you'll get your f---ing phone back," Colon says.

Moments later, Colon gets out of his car again and attacks the postal woman. A neighbor can be heard shouting that police had been called to the scene.

Police are reviewing the videos on social media as part of the investigation, 6ABC reported.  

The postal worker was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Colon is charged with aggravated assault, robbery, theft, recklessly endangering another person and related offenses.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Assaults Northeast Philadelphia Crime Usps

Videos

Featured

Limited - Harvest_Halloween_iStock-808369484

NJ's best Halloween events this season!
A man holding his leg in pain

When leg pain isn’t just leg pain

Just In

Must Read

Media

76ers announcer Kate Scott named USA Network's WNBA broadcaster

kate scott wnba

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this week

Tyler Arboretum - Visit Philly

Children's Health

How much sleep do children get? Not as much as their parents think

Children Sleep Recommendations

Entertainment

Legoland Discovery Center adds 'Durantula' to Philly display for Red October

Legoland Durantula

Holiday

Callowhill bar Doom is holding a beauty pageant for vampires

Vampire contest Doom

Phillies

Instant observations: Phillies' NLDS Game 2 rally falls short, season on the brink

Phillies-NLDS-Dodgers-JT-Realmuto_100625

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved