Norwegian Cruise Line adds more 2027 voyages out of Philly port

Norwegian Cruise Line unveiled its 2027 spring and summer itinerary on Wednesday, including more voyages from Philly on its ship Norwegian Pearl.



The American cruise line added multiple trips to Bermuda and Canada during 2027, expanding their schedule of voyages that begin in the city. The company will be the first to use Philadelphia's port for a cruise departure since 2011, when the Delaware River Port Authority shut down its cruise terminal in the Navy Yard.

Norwegian Pearl, which has a capacity of nearly 2,400 passengers, had already been slated to make five voyages to the Caribbean from November 2026 through March 2027. Destinations include Bermuda, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic and Saint Thomas. Several of these trips have stops in Florida, Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands.



The 2027 dates added for Norwegian Pearl include a series of seven-day cruises to Bermuda on dates from April 8, 2027, through Sept. 2, 2027. The ship will dock overnight in Bermuda and make a stop in Norfolk, Virginia, on the way back to Philadelphia.

From Aug. 29, 2027, to Oct. 17, 2027, Norwegian Pearl also will make 11-day, one-way voyages from Philadelphia to Canada with stops in Boston, Quebec City and elsewhere. Unlike roundtrip, or closed-loop, cruises, passengers will have to book flights home from the cruise's final destination.

Norwegian Pearl's Bermuda cruises in 2027 start at $969 and its Canada cruises start at $1,539.



Norwegian Jewel, another ship that carries more than 2,300 passengers, is scheduled to make Philadelphia its home port next year with 24 calls between April and October 2026. It will offer seven- and nine-day trips to Bermuda during the spring and summer. Then in the fall, it will sail 10- and 11-day voyages to New England and Canada, where it will use Quebec as an alternating home port. The northern trips will make stops in Boston and Bar Harbor, Maine, as well as Saguenay, Charlottetown and Halifax in Canada.

Last year, port officials in Philadelphia estimated that restarting cruises in the city could generate more than $40 million in annual county and state tax revenue by 2028. The port unveiled a $2 billion expansion plan that includes tourism growth as one its strategic initiatives with hopes of attracting multiple cruise lines to the city in the years ahead.