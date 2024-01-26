More News:

January 26, 2024

Man who allegedly abandoned infant at Northeast Philly Walmart faces multiple charges

Alganon Muhammad, 22, is one of three people who fled the store and left the baby behind last week when confronted for shoplifting, police say

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crime
Walmart Baby Abandoned StreetView/Google Maps

A 3-month-old infant was abandoned at the Walmart on Byberry Road in Northeast Philadelphia on Jan. 18, police said. Alganon Muhammad, 22, allegedly is one of three people who fled the store and left the baby behind when security staff accused them of stealing.

Police have arrested a man who allegedly abandoned a 3-month-old baby at Walmart last week when he and two other people were confronted for shoplifting at the store in Northeast Philadelphia. Authorities are still searching for the other two suspects, police said. 

Alganon Muhammad, 22, turned himself in Friday to face charges in the Jan. 18 incident, which happened at the store on the 4300 block of Byberry Road, near the Philadelphia Mills mall. 

Around 11:30 p.m., Muhammad allegedly entered the store with another man, a woman and the baby girl, police said. As the group was leaving the checkout area, Walmart security approached them because of suspected theft, according to investigators. All three adults immediately fled the store, leaving the baby behind, police said.

The infant was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and was found to be in good health. She was later released to her mother, police said.

Investigators have not said how Muhammad and the other suspects are connected to the baby girl and why she was with them that night. Police also have not shared any details about what the group allegedly stole.

Muhammad is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, retail theft, criminal conspiracy and recklessly endangering another person.

The investigation is underway with the police department's Special Victims Unit. Police said anyone with information about the incident can call (215) 685-3260 to submit an anonymous tip.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Crime Northeast Philadelphia Philadelphia Infant Walmart

Videos

Featured

Limited - WFC Arena Main Photo

Wells Fargo Center’s $400 million private transformation near complete
Purchased - Woman suffering an anxiety attack alone

Health anxiety: What it is and how to manage it

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

U.S. House committee claims Penn enabled 'pervasive antisemitism' on campus
Penn antisemitism House probe

Sponsored

Health anxiety: What it is and how to manage it
Purchased - Woman suffering an anxiety attack alone

Adult Health

Sitting at work all day is bad for your health – but sprinkling in physical activity can help
Sitting Heart Disease

Entertainment

Colman Domingo to play Joe Jackson in upcoming biopic 'Michael'
colman domingo michael jackson movie

Eagles

Five takeaways from Nick Sirianni's and Howie Roseman's end of season press conference
012524HowieRosemanNickSirianni

Festivals

Watch ice sculptors at work at the Founders Philly Freeze-Out in Manayunk
012524 Founders Freeze Out

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved