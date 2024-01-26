Man who allegedly abandoned infant at Northeast Philly Walmart faces multiple charges

Police have arrested a man who allegedly abandoned a 3-month-old baby at Walmart last week when he and two other people were confronted for shoplifting at the store in Northeast Philadelphia. Authorities are still searching for the other two suspects, police said.

Alganon Muhammad, 22, turned himself in Friday to face charges in the Jan. 18 incident, which happened at the store on the 4300 block of Byberry Road, near the Philadelphia Mills mall.

Around 11:30 p.m., Muhammad allegedly entered the store with another man, a woman and the baby girl, police said. As the group was leaving the checkout area, Walmart security approached them because of suspected theft, according to investigators. All three adults immediately fled the store, leaving the baby behind, police said.

The infant was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and was found to be in good health. She was later released to her mother, police said.

Investigators have not said how Muhammad and the other suspects are connected to the baby girl and why she was with them that night. Police also have not shared any details about what the group allegedly stole.

Muhammad is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, retail theft, criminal conspiracy and recklessly endangering another person.

The investigation is underway with the police department's Special Victims Unit. Police said anyone with information about the incident can call (215) 685-3260 to submit an anonymous tip.