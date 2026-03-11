More Events:

March 11, 2026

Now + Then Marketplace bringing local vendors, vintage finds to Craft Hall

The free March 21 market will feature handmade goods, vintage clothing and art alongside food, drinks and a dog- and kid-friendly atmosphere.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Market Pop-Up
Now + Then Marketplace Provided Courtesy/Now + Then Marketplace Craft Hall Market

Visitors browse vendors during a Now + Then Marketplace event featuring local artists, vintage sellers and handmade goods.

A pop-up market featuring local artists, vintage sellers and handmade goods is coming to Craft Hall later this month.

Now + Then Marketplace will take over Craft Hall’s newly opened event space on Saturday, March 21, bringing together a mix of local vendors and small businesses.

Shoppers can browse booths selling everything from hand-blown glass and ceramics to vintage clothing, art prints and other handmade items.

The event is free to attend and is both kid- and dog-friendly. Food, beer and a full bar will be available throughout the day. The venue's indoor playground will also be open.

Now + Then Marketplace

Saturday March 21 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Craft Hall
901 N. Delaware Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19123
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Market Pop-Up Craft Hall Vintage

Videos

Featured

Philadelphia Wedding Walk - Catering Setup

Plan your entire wedding in one afternoon at the Philadelphia Wedding Walk
Limited - Mascot Dave

The original Phillie Phanatic brings the 'Evolution of Happiness' to Tri-State HRMA’s 39th Annual Conference

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Pedestrian fatally struck by NJ Transit bus near Independence Mall

NT Transit Pedestrian Death

Clubs

Philadelphia Activities Fair will bring dozens of local clubs together

Woman in an art club painting

Adult Health

Recreational drug use significantly increases risk of stroke, study finds

Recreational Drugs Stroke

Holiday

2026 St. Patrick’s Day Parade guide: Road closures and how to watch

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2026

Sponsored

Keynote by the original Phillie Phanatic

Limited - Mascot Dave

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Life without Tyrese Maxey, ominous Eastern Conference outlook and more

Maxey 3.9.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved