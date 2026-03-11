Now + Then Marketplace bringing local vendors, vintage finds to Craft Hall

A pop-up market featuring local artists, vintage sellers and handmade goods is coming to Craft Hall later this month.

Now + Then Marketplace will take over Craft Hall’s newly opened event space on Saturday, March 21, bringing together a mix of local vendors and small businesses.

Shoppers can browse booths selling everything from hand-blown glass and ceramics to vintage clothing, art prints and other handmade items.

The event is free to attend and is both kid- and dog-friendly. Food, beer and a full bar will be available throughout the day. The venue's indoor playground will also be open.

Saturday March 21 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Craft Hall

901 N. Delaware Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19123

Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.