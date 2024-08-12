The best new fantasy football team names for the 2024 season (NSFW)

August 12, 2024
The rookie class of skill players and quarterbacks for 2024 has a lot of unknowns. Will Marvin Harrison Jr. be a dominant force? Will the Giants get a stud wideout from Malik Nabers? Will any of the drafted running backs start?
But one thing that is known — they have some awesome names. And for fantasy football managers who like to name their team after players every season, there are some spectacular team name ideas out there right now.
We've done it for five years now, so we'll continue. Below are our 20 favorite fantasy football team names involving new fantasy-relevant rookies. We've also included our past top-20 lists below for reference.
Won't you be my Nabers
Like a good Naber
Penix rising
Micro Penix
The Penix Mightier
Penix envy
We're not Worthy
Laube me up
Mighty Morphin Bower Rangers
Hooked on Bo Nix
Big Nix energy
It's gonna be Maye
McConkedonk
Lard Ladd
A lack of de Corum
Rome wasn't built in Odunze
Legette my eggo
Forgive and Legette
Better Call Pearsall
Baruch atah Adonai Mitchell
Loud and Stroud
Two’s Company, Three’s a Stroud
Stroudy With a Chance of Deep Balls
Fried Bryce
I’m Sorry Smith Jaxon
Teenage Mutant Njigba Turtles
Bed, Bath & Bijan
To Infinity and Bijan
Bijan Mustard
Bijan With The Wind
Let Bijans Be Bijans
Looking at the Man in Jahmyr
Jahmyr I Go Again
Baby Back Gibbs
The Great Bigsby
Tank You, Come Again
Django Achaned
Mingolian BBQ
Abanikanda Forever
Sam LaPorta Potty
Olave Garden
Olave Deez nuts
Olave It When You Call Me Big Poppa
Live, Laugh, Olave
Olave oh-oh Cantare oh-oh-oh-oh
The Oregon Treylon
Wan’Dale Vision
Obi-Wan'Dale Kenobi
Breeced Lightnin’
The Breecetie Boys
Breece's Puffs
Whatchu Talking Bout Willis
London Calling
Howell I Met Your Mother
Walker like an Egyptian
For Whom David Bell Tolls
30 seconds Ja’Marr‘s
Jeudy Gemstone
Pitts stank
Noah Fants, None Taken
Bateman Begins
D’Wayne’s World
Pitts Creek
Pitts Stop
Pitts Bull
Hot Chuba Time Machine
50 Shades of Trey
Waddleburger
Waddle It Be?
Trey Lance, Lance Refrigeration
Plays Atwell with Others
Atwell Soon
To Khalil a Mockingbird
License to Khalil
MeNajee Trois
Etienne, Phone Home
DeVonta’s Inferno
The Amazing Chase
Stairway to Brevin
Fountain of Freiermuth
Jake Fromm State Farm
Crowella du Ville
CDC Lamb
Fresh Prince of Helaire
A Ruggs Life
Gateway Ruggs
Green Eggs and Hamler
Donald Dak Prescott
Don’t Go Breaking My Chark
Kmet the Frog
Haley’s Kmet
Shut Up Mimsy
Judge Jeudy
Jeudy, Jeudy, Jeudy Rocking Everywhere
Call of Jeudy: Modern Warfare
Don’t Jefferson Go Down on Me
It Takes Tua To Tango
Takes Tua To Make a Thing Go Right
Joe Burrow, Tiger King
Lock, Stock and Burrow
Shenault Number 5
The Sun Will Come Out, Kamara
Quaranteam
Pandemic! At The Disco
DJ Chark doodoodoodoodoodoo
The Mixon Administration
Always Sony in Philadelphia
Super Kamario
Hot Chubb Time Machine
Josh Jacobs Jingleheimer Schmidt
Baby's Got Dak
How Deebo Your Love
Natural Born Kylers
Ju Kerryon, but Ju can't Hyde
Kupp Calm & Kerryon
Grand Kenyon
Ooh, heaven is a place on Ertz
D. Montgomery Burns
Kittles N' Bits
Ya Gotta McKinnon Me
Truth or Derrius
Murray Up and Wait
Murray Christmas
PokeMoncrief
Adam Thielen Greyjoy
Yippee Ki Yay Justin Tucker
Carry and the Hendersons
Kerryon My Wayward Son
Keep Calm And Kerryon
Hey! Darnold!
The Whirley Gurley Conspiracy
I've Got Guice in My Veins
Oh, Saquon You See
Saquontum Leap
Saquon for the Team
Winter came Fournette Stark
Don't You Fournette About Me
Le'veon La Vida Loca
Drake it till You Make it
Dalvin and the Chipmonks
Guns and Rosen
Ginn and Guice
Gesicki Sticky
Kamara Never Dies
Diggs in a Blanket
Waiting for Goedert
The Make A Wentz Foundation
Lamar, Mr. Jackson if You're Nasty
