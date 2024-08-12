More Sports:

August 12, 2024

The best new fantasy football team names for the 2024 season (NSFW)

There are some amazing fantasy team names to be made from the incoming rookies heading into your 2024 draft.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
Michael-Penix-fantasy-football_081224_USAT Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA Today Sports

Michael Penix might not get drafted in fantasy, but he could wind up starting at some point in Atlanta.

The rookie class of skill players and quarterbacks for 2024 has a lot of unknowns. Will Marvin Harrison Jr. be a dominant force? Will the Giants get a stud wideout from Malik Nabers? Will any of the drafted running backs start?

But one thing that is known — they have some awesome names. And for fantasy football managers who like to name their team after players every season, there are some spectacular team name ideas out there right now.

We've done it for five years now, so we'll continue. Below are our 20 favorite fantasy football team names involving new fantasy-relevant rookies. We've also included our past top-20 lists below for reference.

The best new fantasy team names for 2024:

Won't you be my Nabers

Like a good Naber

Penix rising

Micro Penix

The Penix Mightier

Penix envy

We're not Worthy

Laube me up

Mighty Morphin Bower Rangers

Hooked on Bo Nix

Big Nix energy

It's gonna be Maye

McConkedonk

Lard Ladd

A lack of de Corum

Rome wasn't built in Odunze

Legette my eggo

Forgive and Legette

Better Call Pearsall

Baruch atah Adonai Mitchell

From 2023:

Loud and Stroud

Two’s Company, Three’s a Stroud

Stroudy With a Chance of Deep Balls

Fried Bryce

I’m Sorry Smith Jaxon

Teenage Mutant Njigba Turtles

Bed, Bath & Bijan

To Infinity and Bijan

Bijan Mustard

Bijan With The Wind

Let Bijans Be Bijans

Looking at the Man in Jahmyr

Jahmyr I Go Again

Baby Back Gibbs

The Great Bigsby

Tank You, Come Again

Django Achaned

Mingolian BBQ

Abanikanda Forever

Sam LaPorta Potty

From 2022:

Olave Garden

Olave Deez nuts

Olave It When You Call Me Big Poppa

Live, Laugh, Olave

Olave oh-oh Cantare oh-oh-oh-oh

The Oregon Treylon

Wan’Dale Vision

Obi-Wan'Dale Kenobi

Breeced Lightnin’

The Breecetie Boys

Breece's Puffs

Whatchu Talking Bout Willis

London Calling

Howell I Met Your Mother

Walker like an Egyptian

For Whom David Bell Tolls

30 seconds Ja’Marr‘s

Jeudy Gemstone

Pitts stank

Noah Fants, None Taken

From 2021:

Bateman Begins 

D’Wayne’s World 

Pitts Creek 

Pitts Stop

Pitts Bull

Hot Chuba Time Machine

50 Shades of Trey

Waddleburger

Waddle It Be?

Trey Lance, Lance Refrigeration

Plays Atwell with Others

Atwell Soon

To Khalil a Mockingbird

License to Khalil

MeNajee Trois

Etienne, Phone Home

DeVonta’s Inferno

The Amazing Chase

Stairway to Brevin

Fountain of Freiermuth

From 2020:

Jake Fromm State Farm

Crowella du Ville

CDC Lamb

Fresh Prince of Helaire

A Ruggs Life

Gateway Ruggs

Green Eggs and Hamler

Donald Dak Prescott

Don’t Go Breaking My Chark

Kmet the Frog

Haley’s Kmet

Shut Up Mimsy

Judge Jeudy

Jeudy, Jeudy, Jeudy Rocking Everywhere

Call of Jeudy: Modern Warfare

Don’t Jefferson Go Down on Me

It Takes Tua To Tango

Takes Tua To Make a Thing Go Right

Joe Burrow, Tiger King

Lock, Stock and Burrow

Shenault Number 5

The Sun Will Come Out, Kamara

Quaranteam

Pandemic! At The Disco

From 2019:

DJ Chark doodoodoodoodoodoo

The Mixon Administration

Always Sony in Philadelphia

Super Kamario

Hot Chubb Time Machine

Josh Jacobs Jingleheimer Schmidt

Baby's Got Dak

How Deebo Your Love

Natural Born Kylers

Ju Kerryon, but Ju can't Hyde

Kupp Calm & Kerryon 

Grand Kenyon

Ooh, heaven is a place on Ertz

D. Montgomery Burns

Kittles N' Bits

Ya Gotta McKinnon Me

Truth or Derrius

Murray Up and Wait 

Murray Christmas

PokeMoncrief 

Adam Thielen Greyjoy

Yippee Ki Yay Justin Tucker

Carry and the Hendersons

From 2018:

Kerryon My Wayward Son 

Keep Calm And Kerryon

Hey! Darnold!

The Whirley Gurley Conspiracy

I've Got Guice in My Veins 

Oh, Saquon You See

Saquontum Leap

Saquon for the Team

Winter came Fournette Stark

Don't You Fournette About Me

Le'veon La Vida Loca

Drake it till You Make it

Dalvin and the Chipmonks

Guns and Rosen 

Ginn and Guice

Gesicki Sticky

Kamara Never Dies

Diggs in a Blanket

Waiting for Goedert

The Make A Wentz Foundation

Lamar, Mr. Jackson if You're Nasty

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fantasy football NFL Philadelphia Fantasy

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - Lucy

Do you know these fun facts about the stunning New Jersey Shore?
Limited - Cape May County - Sailboat

The Jersey Cape has an exciting lineup of events scheduled this month

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

Tour this Fishtown home, previously a church built 164 years ago
Fishtown Church Main

Sponsored

Your guide to a day of family fun at Bushkill Falls
Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Adult Health

Racism and discrimination lead to faster aging through brain network changes, new study finds
Aging Racial Discrimination

Entertainment

Colman Domingo to voice the villain in Marvel's new animated 'Spider-Man' series
colman domingo spider-man

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Joel Embiid's Olympic debut is over. Could Tyrese Maxey be next?
Embiid 8.11.24

Festivals

A new festival will showcase visual arts and live music in West Philly
Urban Art Gallery

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved