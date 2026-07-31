Ocean City's 116th Baby Parade returns to the Boardwalk Aug. 13

One of Ocean City's longest-running summer traditions returns on Thursday, Aug. 13, as the 116th Annual Baby Parade brings costumed children, decorated strollers, wagons and floats to the Boardwalk.

The parade begins at 10:30 a.m., traveling from Sixth Street to 12th Street along the Boardwalk. Judging takes place as participants pass the main reviewing stand at the Ocean City Music Pier at Moorlyn Terrace, while floats, special guests and musical acts continue to 14th Street. Children who complete the full parade route will receive a participation trophy and be eligible for specialty and overall awards.

Families with children 10 and younger are invited to participate by dressing in costume, decorating strollers, wagons or kiddie cars, or creating themed entries. Children can compete in fancy, comic and small float divisions. Hotels, businesses, community organizations, bands and performing groups are also encouraged to participate in a separate division featuring floats, vehicles and musical acts.

Registration is $5 per child, with a limit of six children per entry. Check-in begins at 9:15 a.m. at the Ocean City Sports & Civic Center, located at Sixth Street and the Boardwalk, and children's entries must check in by 10 a.m.

In the event of heavy rain, judging for children's entries will move inside the Sports & Civic Center instead of continuing along the Boardwalk. Registration is open now at ocnj.us/BabyParade.

116th Annual Ocean City Baby Parade

Thursday, Aug. 13 | 10:30 a.m.

Ocean City Boardwalk

Sixth Street to 12th Street

Ocean City, NJ 08226

Free to watch

Registration is $5 per child

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