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April 14, 2026

Ocean City’s Doo Dah Parade returns this weekend with bands, basset hounds and Flyers Hall of Famer Mark Howe.

The annual parade starts at noon on April 18, with a post-parade autograph session with former Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Mark Howe at the Ocean City Music Pier.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Parades Spring
Ocean City Doo Dah Parade Provided Courtesy/Ocean City, N.J.

Ocean City’s Doo Dah Parade returns April 18 with marching bands, basset hounds and Mark Howe as grand marshal.

Ocean City will welcome spring with the return of the Doo Dah Parade on Saturday, April 18.

The parade begins at noon at Sixth Street and travels along Asbury Avenue to 12th Street, then turns to the Boardwalk and finishes back at Sixth Street. The event features marching bands, floats and a large brigade of basset hounds.

This year’s grand marshal is Mark Howe, a former Philadelphia Flyers defenseman. He will sign autographs and take photos for one hour after the parade at the Ocean City Music Pier.

Performers include the Hobo Band, Jersey String Band, Woodland String Band, Kensington String Band and Galena Brass Band.

Ocean City Doo Dah Parade

Saturday, April 18 at noon
Sixth Street to 12th Street via Asbury Avenue and the Boardwalk
Ocean City, NJ 08226

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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