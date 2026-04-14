Ocean City’s Doo Dah Parade returns this weekend with bands, basset hounds and Flyers Hall of Famer Mark Howe.

Ocean City will welcome spring with the return of the Doo Dah Parade on Saturday, April 18.

The parade begins at noon at Sixth Street and travels along Asbury Avenue to 12th Street, then turns to the Boardwalk and finishes back at Sixth Street. The event features marching bands, floats and a large brigade of basset hounds.

This year’s grand marshal is Mark Howe, a former Philadelphia Flyers defenseman. He will sign autographs and take photos for one hour after the parade at the Ocean City Music Pier.

Performers include the Hobo Band, Jersey String Band, Woodland String Band, Kensington String Band and Galena Brass Band.

Saturday, April 18 at noon

Sixth Street to 12th Street via Asbury Avenue and the Boardwalk

Ocean City, NJ 08226

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