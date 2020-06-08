More Events:

June 08, 2020

Odunde, largest African American street festival, goes virtual for 45th anniversary

Free online activities include an African cuisine class, yoga and business forums

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Arts & Culture
Odunde Festival A. Ricketts/Visit Philadelphia™

The 45th Odunde festival in Philadelphia is now a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic. The annual event is the country's largest African American street festival.

The largest African American street festival in the country annually takes place in Philadelphia. Typically held on the second Sunday in June, Odunde draws large crowds supporting and celebrating African culture.

The festival's concept originates from the Yoruba people of Nigeria, West Africa. Odunde is a Yoruba word that means "Happy New Year."

RELATED: Support black-owned businesses in Philly and buy from these bookstores | Michael B. Jordan's 'Just Mercy' is free to rent through June in effort to educate viewers

The festival would normally take over 15 blocks with music and dance performances, an authentic African marketplace, a mix of African, Caribbean and soul food for sale and colorful black fashion.

However, this year's festival is a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic. Through Sunday, June 14, there will be online activities that anyone can join for free. Activities include an African cuisine class, yoga and business forums.

The festival's founder Lois Fernandez, who passed away in 2017, dedicated much of her life to political and cultural activism.

Protests have taken place nationwide after the killing of George Floyd while in custody of the Minneapolis police. Many people in Philadelphia have taken to the streets in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and to protest police brutality and racism.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Arts & Culture Philadelphia COVID-19 Coronavirus

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sports

Mike Missanelli returns to the air, apologizes for outburst that led to his absence
070117_Mike-Miss-1

Murals

Frank Rizzo mural in South Philly officially comes down, painted over with blank canvas
Frank Rizzo mural italian market

Health News

Should you fly yet? Health experts walk through the decision process
Is it safe to fly?

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: K'Von Wallace
042520KVonWallace

Businesses

Support black-owned businesses in Philly and buy from these bookstores
black-owned bookstores

Streaming

Michael B. Jordan's 'Just Mercy' is free to rent through June in effort to educate viewers
Just Mercy rent

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved