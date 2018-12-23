More Sports:

December 23, 2018

Horrendous officiating is once again killing the Eagles

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
122318JohnParry Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports

Referee John Parry called a horrendous first half in the Eagles-Texans game.

Two weeks ago, the Philadelphia Eagles were victims of some absurdly bad officiating in their loss to the Dallas Cowboys. In what essentially amounts to a playoff game, the Eagles are getting royally hosed once again in the first half of their game against the Houston Texans.

On a two-point conversion attempt, Nick Foles was thrown to the ground by his face mask on a Jadeveon Clowney sack:

On the ensuing drive, Brandon Graham was flagged for a ridiculous roughing the passer call in which his hit was within the legal strike zone, and he even went as far as to break his fall so his body weight didn't land on quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The first awful call costed the Eagles a chance for two points from the 1, and the second call turned what should have been a 3rd and 10 from the Eagles' 32 into a 1st and 10 from the Eagles' 17, with the Texans eventually scoring a TD on the drive. 

Don't expect any accountability.

MORE: First half observations: Texans 16, Eagles 13 | Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Texans | Week 16 non-Eagles rooting guide

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles officials

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sponsored

Safety Blitz with Malcolm Jenkins: 'The holiday season is always special to me'
122018_Malcolm-Jenkins_usat

Senior Health

Grandparents getting tipsy at the holiday party? It's a growing trend
12202018_woman_wine_unsplash

Entertainment

7 anti-Christmas films to warm your little Grinch heart
7 anti-Christmas films to warm your little Grinch heart

Football

Gabe Infante steps down at St. Joseph’s Prep to take an assistant coaching job at Temple
122118_Gabe-Infante

Holiday

15+ places to party on New Year's Eve in Philly
Champagne on New Year's Eve

Marijuana

A change of heart for Wolf on legalization
marijuana plants

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 121018 - 241-S-6th-Street_1807

FOR SALE | Independence Place. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with balcony on Washington Square. 1,387 SF. $899,900.
Allan Domb - 121018 - 223-W-RittenhouseSq-818

FOR SALE | The Dorchester. Designer appointed 1 bedroom with balcony on Rittenhouse Square. 609 SF. $299,900.
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved