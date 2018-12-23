Horrendous officiating is once again killing the Eagles

Two weeks ago, the Philadelphia Eagles were victims of some absurdly bad officiating in their loss to the Dallas Cowboys. In what essentially amounts to a playoff game, the Eagles are getting royally hosed once again in the first half of their game against the Houston Texans.

On a two-point conversion attempt, Nick Foles was thrown to the ground by his face mask on a Jadeveon Clowney sack:

On the ensuing drive, Brandon Graham was flagged for a ridiculous roughing the passer call in which his hit was within the legal strike zone, and he even went as far as to break his fall so his body weight didn't land on quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The first awful call costed the Eagles a chance for two points from the 1, and the second call turned what should have been a 3rd and 10 from the Eagles' 32 into a 1st and 10 from the Eagles' 17, with the Texans eventually scoring a TD on the drive.

Don't expect any accountability.

