More Health:

April 26, 2022

Combination birth control pill could offer new option to women seeking on-demand contraception

Many people desire a method they only use when sexually active that is more effective than current approaches, experts say

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Birth Control
Birth control options Reproductive Health Supplies Coalition/Unsplash

While this was a small study and much more research is needed to make this pill a reality, the researchers say this new birth control option for women shows some promise.

For women who have infrequent sex and do not want to be on long-term birth control, there are very few options for on-demand contraception.

However, a recent study has shown that a new combination birth control pill that a woman takes prior to sex can prevent pregnancy for up to five days. Researchers found that the combined medication disrupted the participants ovulation at each stage of their fertile window more than any other treatment.

While the study was small and more research is needed to make the medication a reality, researchers say this new birth control option for women shows some promise.

"Many people still have unmet contraceptive needs," said Dr. Erica Cahill, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Stanford University and one of the study authors told U.S. News & World Report

"This is especially true for people looking for a method that they only have to use when sexually active that is more effective and less intrusive than condoms, diaphragms, withdrawal or spermicide, the only available pericoital [used at the time of sex] or on-demand methods at this moment," Cahill added.

The experimental birth control pill combines ulipristal acetate – currently used as a "morning-after" pill – with the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug meloxicam to disrupt ovulation.

A woman is at greatest risk of conception during her luteal surge before ovulation. Once a developing egg follicle reaches a certain size, luteinizing hormone levels surge, which then triggers ovulation about 24 to 36 hours later.

Ulipristal acetate disrupts ovulation at the beginning of the luteal surge, while meloxicam can disrupt ovulation even after the luteal surge starts, the researchers explained.

Nine women ages 18 to 35 were included in the study. The participants were monitored through two menstrual cycles, receiving a combined dose of 30 mg of ulipristal acetate and 30 mg of meloxicam during the second cycle around the time of their luteal surge, which is usually the midpoint of their menstrual cycle.

By measuring hormone levels and checking follicle growth on ultrasound scans, the researchers were able to determine if ovulation had occurred or if it had been disrupted by the combined pill. They reported that ovulation was fully disrupted in six women, while eight of the women experienced some signs of ovulatory dysfunction.

The researchers also noted that treatment cycles lasted for almost three days longer, which could be important for tracking fertility.

Many women are interested in birth control methods that don't involve having to go to a clinic for injections or implant placement, as well as options that don't contain the hormone estrogen. Currently, the only on-demand contraceptions are condoms, spermicides and Phexxi, a hormone-free birth control gel that was approved by the Federal Drug Administration in May 2020.

Traditional birth control pills must be taken daily. There are also emergency contraceptive pills that can be taken after sex to prevent pregnancy.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are both reversible and permanent methods of birth control.

Reversible methods include intrauterine devices that are placed inside the uterus, implants, injections and patches that contain the hormone progestin. Additionally, women can opt to wear a hormonal vaginal contraceptive ring that is placed inside the vagina.

There are also what are referred to as "barrier methods," which include the diaphragm, sponge, condom and spermicides.

Some women prefer using the the pull out method or fertility awareness-based methods that are based on the understanding of their monthly fertility pattern. Permanent methods of birth control refer to tubal litigation for women and vasectomy for men.

Dr. Stephanie Teal, chair of obstetrics and gynecology at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, told MedPage Today that there could be a potential demand for this new contraceptive pill because different patients have a range of preferred methods regarding how to prevent pregnancy.

"Many more women in their teens, 20s, and early 30s are saying 'I don't want to be on the pill everyday,' or 'I want to have more control in knowing where I am at in my cycle, and then managing my contraception,'" said Teal.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Birth Control Philadelphia Condoms Implants Vasectomy

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Medicine - Brachytherapy

Brachytherapy at Penn Medicine now offers a new radiation option for patients with prostate cancer
Purchased - Ortho image trinity

Three things you can do now to prevent joint replacement

Just In

Must Read

Government

City Council pushes for more funding to address quality-of-life issues in underserved communities
Just Services Campaign

Performances

Opera Philadelphia to present 'Rigoletto' this spring
Limited - Opera Philadelphia Rigoletto

Women's Health

Vitamin D may be protective against breast cancer in women, study finds
Vitamin D and breast cancer risk

Sixers

Instant observations: Sixers get punked by Raptors in awful Game 5 loss
Joel-Embiid-Sixers-NBA-Playoffs-04252022-UST

Movies

'Knock at the Cabin,' M. Night Shyamalan's next movie, is casting extras in Philly suburbs
Shyamalan Knock Cabin Philly

Food & Drink

Hawthornes' Block Party returns to South Philly with live music, tons of local beer
Hawthornes Cafe Block Party

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved