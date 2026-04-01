Here's when Philly rooftop bars and beer gardens are reopening for the season

After an especially harsh winter, Philadelphians are itching to bask in the sun — preferably with a cold beverage or fried food in hand. And while they can technically do that on their patch of backyard concrete, the city's seasonal beer gardens and rooftop bars are ready to answer the call.

Morgan's Pier, Bok Bar and most of the regular players will be open by mid-April, though a few have not yet announced their returns. This list will be updated as those stragglers make their debut. But for now, here's where you can order a frozen cocktail in the fresh air:

Opened: Friday, March 27

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society has officially opened its two pop-up bars following a soft launch in mid-March. These literal beer gardens serve drinks and snacks under a canopy of hanging plants and crawling vines. Some of the cocktails have a vaguely floral theme — like the wild flower spritz with hibiscus rose syrup at South Street or the garden spritz with cucumber mint vodka in Manayunk.

Opening: Wednesday, April 1

The wrought iron gates of Walnut Garden are swinging open for another season. The Rittenhouse pop-up specializes in cocktails, serving up canned, specialty, draft and zero-proof options. Stop by during Open Streets' spring run for a $7 deal on mimosas.

Opening: Thursday, April 2

Independence Mall is home to the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall and, since 2024, a seasonal bar. Liberty Garden visitors can claim a hammock and sip a red, white and blue frozen rocket pop cocktail while staring at the city's historic treasures. All of its beer and wine is sourced locally from Pennsylvania businesses.

Opening: Wednesday, April 8

Philadelphia's beer garden on wheels will park at Azalea Garden in Fairmount Park from April 8-12 and April 15-19. But that's hardly its last stop. Parks on Tap will continue onto regular haunts like Schuylkill Banks, Clark Park, Lemon Hill, Spring Gardens and FDR Park throughout the summer and fall. Its boozy tour of the city's parks ends at Columbus Square in October.

Opening: Thursday, April 9

Have class outside at this bar atop a former South Philly school. Bok Bar will once again partner with local restaurants to offer a rotating food menu each month from April through October, starting with Cantina la Martina. The Mexican restaurant, led by James Beard Award nominee Dionicio Jimenez, has only been available through pop-ups and catering since it exited its Kensington space in October.

Opening: Thursday, April 9

More of a compound than a beer garden, Liberty Point can house up to 1,400 people across its three levels and five bars. One of those is River Tiki, which serves its libations in plastic coconuts, shark heads and fish bowls.

Opening: Monday, April 13

When it comes to events programming, Sunset Social goes hard. Each day of the week has its own theme: sundae social Sundays, margarita Mondays, quizzo Tuesdays, movie night Wednesdays, "paws and pints" Thursdays, block party Fridays and movie matinee Saturdays. In between all that activity, customers can grab burgers, hot dogs and drinks at Cira Green's rooftop.

Opening: Thursday, April 16

Morgan's Pier is entering its 15th season, making it a relative old-timer on the seasonal pop-up scene. Like its sister spot Liberty Point, it offers prime Delaware River views along with classic bar food and beverages. It's named after George C. Morgan, who is believed to be the first man to walk across Benjamin Franklin Bridge — against his construction boss's orders.

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