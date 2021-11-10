More News:

November 10, 2021

State Senate passes permit-less concealed carry bill, Wolf says he'll veto if it advances

In 2020, more than 311,000 concealed carry permits were issued in the state, a 25% increase from 2019

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Guns
Pennsylvania Senate - Concealed carry Katherine McAdoo/Unsplash.com

Pennsylvania state senate passed legislation that would make carrying a concealed firearm without a permit legal in the state, replacing the current license-to-carry system.

Pennsylvania's Senate has voted to pass concealed carry legislation that would make carrying a gun without a permit legal, getting rid of the state's existing license-to-carry system.

The GOP-led senate voted 29-21 in favor of the bill, and it now heads to the House for consideration. 

Yesterday, Governor Tom Wolf said that he will veto the bill if it reaches his desk.

Supporters of the bill said the issue is about the second amendment, but opposers expressed worries that it could continue the trend of gun violence across the state, the Morning Call reported.

The bill would also allow for open carry without a permit in Philadelphia and reduce the legal age from 21 to 18 years old.

Republican sponsor, Sen. Cris Dush of Jefferson County, said that gun owners who go through the necessary criminal background checks to obtain a firearm are the least likely to commit an offense with it.

“You make yourself a target if you have to carry open,” Dush said. “You lose the ability to defend yourself and others.”

Republican Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward of Westmoreland County, stated that under the current law, gun owners can carry their gun visibly on their belt without a permit, but could be charged with a felony if the weapon is concealed.

Democratic opposition cited the increasing number of gun violence-related deaths as a reason to keep the concealed carry law in place.

Chester County Senator Carolyn Comitta said 4600 people have been killed by firearms in the state over the past three years.

In particular, Philadelphia is experiencing a surge in gun violence, and in 2020 suffered through one of its worst years in recent history, with a reported 499 homicides. 

In 2021, that trend is continuing, with 473 homicides already having been reported. That's an 11% increase from the same time last year.

More than 311,000 concealed carry permits were issued in the state in 2020, a 25% increase from 2019, gun regulation organization CeaseFirePA said.

Wolf said the bill was "dangerous legislation that would make Pennsylvanians less safe," and "lower the bar for unvetted, permitless people to carry hidden weapons while they walk in our streets and mingle in our communities."

Philadelphia Democrat, Sen. Nikil Saval, said if the bill becomes law, "more people will die."

Democrats proposed amendments to the bill before the final vote, but were ultimately shot down. 

One such amendment would have set up a 72 hour waiting period to purchase firearms, and another would have allowed family members or police to go to court to remove firearms from a person deemed a threat.

CeaseFirePA said the bill "poses a deadly risk to the lives of Pennsylvnanians," Go Erie reported. 

In Arizona, permitless concealed carry led to a 44% increase in gun-related aggravated assaults in the state over the course of six years after it was approved there in 2010.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Guns Philadelphia Pennsylvania Legislature Gun Control Gun Rights Senate House Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles at Broncos: Five matchups to watch
110921TeddyBridgewater

Sponsored

Philly startup ‘The Rounds’ delivers zero-waste products to your doorstep
Limited - The Rounds Household Staples

Business

Giant opens e-commerce facility in Southwest Philadelphia, expands service to New Jersey
GIANT

Sponsored

How to get a free health insurance quote and enroll in an affordable plan
Purchased - Two women discussing information on laptop

Books

Will Smith says his father's death motivated him to write his new memoir
Will Smith memoir King Richard film

Holiday

Franklin Square's winter events to run 'longer than ever' this season
Franklin Square

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved