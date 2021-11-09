Gopuff makes first international expansion, launches services in the U.K.

Food and grocery delivery service Gopuff launched in the United Kingdom yesterday, marking their first expansion outside of the United States.

The Philadelphia-founded company, which was recently valued at $15 billion, secured funding earlier this year to expand globally and invest in new technologies, like rideOS, which helps find the fastest delivery route.

They plan to use the the new market as a starting point to branch out further across Europe.

Gopuff selects, sources and prices its own inventory, offering customers a highly compelling, localized product range.



The company's app is now operational in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield. Customers will pay a flat fee of £1.79 per order.

Earlier this year, the company acquired instant delivery players Fancy and Dija. TechCrunch recently reported that the company also had its eye on Berlin-based startup, Flink.



“When looking at expanding into Europe, we were extremely attracted to the similar models, infrastructure, loyal customer bases and talent we saw in both Dija and Fancy,” said Rafael IIishayev, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Gopuff. “By combining Gopuff’s technology, scale and deep experience leveraging existing physical infrastructure, with the local market knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit of the Fancy and Dija teams, we can bring a game-changing and unparalleled experience to UK customers.”

The company aims to be in 33 UK cities by mid 2022 and so far has more than 1,000 employees in the region, with over 30 micro fulfillment centers across Europe.

Gopuff has partnered with several local brands in the UK, including artisanal ice cream maker Little Moons and independent coffee sellers Noxy Brothers.