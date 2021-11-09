Giant opens e-commerce facility in Southwest Philadelphia, expands service to New Jersey

GIANT opened a new, high-tech, e-commerce facility in the Eastwick neighborhood in Philadelphia on Monday, that will expand services in the region and reach customers in southern New Jersey for the first time.

The new 124,000 square foot facility will streamline order fulfillment through robotics technology and vertical integration.

The center will stock more than 22,000 products and will have the capacity to conduct 15,000 home grocery deliveries per week. This means that more customers will have the ability to order their groceries online for home delivery.

Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon and Mayor Jim Kenney attended a ribbon cutting ceremony to open the center, which is located at 3501 Island Ave.

“The GIANT Company’s presence in and commitment to Philadelphia benefits our city’s residents by offering quality groceries, good jobs, and community support,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “I’ve been pleased with and proud of GIANT’s work in Philly over the last few years and look forward to seeing the new facility in Eastwick serve its community and surrounding areas.”

The center has two 3D grids that contain totes full of fresh and non-perishable groceries. When a customer places an order, robots gather the items and team members place them in temperature-controlled bags to go on trucks for delivery.

Starting Nov. 16, the center will be able to reach some South Jersey zip codes for the first time, including Camden, Cherry Hill, Gibbsboro, Haddonfield, Marlton, Medford, Mount Laurel and Voorhes, with plans to expand in the coming months.



GIANT's presence in the city has grown dramatically over the past few years, from just one store in 2018 to a projected 10 stores by the end of 2023. The company will open a new location on Cottman Avenue Friday, Nov. 12 and another on Columbus Boulevard. A GIANT Heirloom Market in the Fashion District is planned to open by the end of the year.

Officials said the new center will invest in the Eastwick Community through jobs and partnerships. So far, the company has hired 125 team members, and is looking to hire an additional 125 seasonal workers.

Available positions include delivery drivers, overnight crew, shoppers, and stockers. Newly hired employees can expect a starting pay of $16 an hour.

The company has also partnered with neighborhood organizations, and has donated $5,000 to the Eastwick Community Garden for new equipment, a shed and a beehive, the Eastwick Library for educational programming opportunities, and Fire Station Engine 69 to support fire station staff.

Another $3,000 was donated to the St. Paul's Food Pantry and Mission House.