November 05, 2024

Paul Rudd hands out water to voters in line at Temple and Villanova universities

The actor, a New Jersey native, told MSNBC that it's a 'wonderful thing' that students at the Philly area colleges were out voting.

By Franki Rudnesky
Paul Rudd was spotted at Temple and Villanova universities on Election Day handing out water as students waited in line to cast their votes.

Paul Rudd surprised voters waiting in line at Temple and Villanova universities on Tuesday when he dropped by to hand out waters.

MSNBC national correspondent Jacob Soboroff was reporting live from Temple when he spotted the "Ant-Man" actor — who was born in Passaic, New Jersey — and jogged over to speak with him. 

"I just wanted to give people water," Rudd said. "They’re waiting in line for a long time, and it’s a wonderful thing that all these young people are out voting."

Soboroff informed Rudd some people had been waiting up to two hours to vote, to which he replied, "That's impressive." Rudd added that he's been involved in doing "lots of stuff" in Pennsylvania on Election Day. Pennsylvania is an important swing state in the presidential election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Rudd was also spotted at Villanova University in Delaware County handing out water and snacks to voters, according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the Villanovan.

When asked why he supports young voters, Rudd told the student newspaper

"Because voting is very important, especially for young voters who are going to be having to live with the results longer than old farts like me. So I encourage everyone to come out and vote, to keep our democracy alive and I am thankful to see so many students out here today to do that."

