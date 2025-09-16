More Events:

September 16, 2025

PAWS Mutt Strut returns to the Navy Yard this October

The 19th annual event features a one-mile walk, contests, food trucks and live music to support animal welfare programs

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Pets
PAWS Mutt Strut Provided Courtesy/Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society

The Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society’s largest annual fundraiser, the Mutt Strut, returns for its 19th year on Saturday, Oct. 4, at the Navy Yard. The dog walk and festival raises money for PAWS’ efforts to make Philadelphia a no-kill city.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Navy Yard will host activities, contests and live entertainment. Dogs can try an agility course, compete in a Halloween costume contest or take part in a one-mile walk along the Delaware River. Attendees can also browse vendors, visit food trucks and listen to live music. A beer garden hosted by Dock Street Brewing will be open for adults. 

The Mutt Strut supports PAWS programs that provide rescue and adoption services, affordable veterinary care and initiatives to help keep pets in their homes. Last year’s event drew hundreds of participants and raised funds for these efforts.

Registration is open for individuals and teams. The event is open to all, with or without pets.

19th Annual PAWS Mutt Strut

Saturday, Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Marine Parade Grounds at The Navy Yard
4747 S. Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19112
Registration required

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Festivals Pets Philadelphia The Navy Yard

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Corn Maze

Spook-tacular events in New Jersey
iStock-2202134337.png

Three types of scams every growing business should watch for

Just In

Must Read

Business

Philly Pretzel Factory plans to add water ice and soft-serve ice cream to menu

Philly Pretzel Factory

Sponsored

Celebrate autumn’s arrival in Central Pennsylvania

Limited - Covered Bridge

Illness

New report ranks Philadelphia and Allentown among toughest cities in America for people with asthma

Asthma Philadelphia Allentown

TV

At Emmys, Hannah Einbinder says 'Go Birds' in politicized speech

Hannah Einbinder Emmys

Festivals

PAWS Mutt Strut returns to the Navy Yard this October

PAWS Mutt Strut

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Joel Embiid is in town, the latest on Quentin Grimes and more

Embiid 9.13.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved