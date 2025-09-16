PAWS Mutt Strut returns to the Navy Yard this October

The Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society’s largest annual fundraiser, the Mutt Strut, returns for its 19th year on Saturday, Oct. 4, at the Navy Yard. The dog walk and festival raises money for PAWS’ efforts to make Philadelphia a no-kill city.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Navy Yard will host activities, contests and live entertainment. Dogs can try an agility course, compete in a Halloween costume contest or take part in a one-mile walk along the Delaware River. Attendees can also browse vendors, visit food trucks and listen to live music. A beer garden hosted by Dock Street Brewing will be open for adults.

The Mutt Strut supports PAWS programs that provide rescue and adoption services, affordable veterinary care and initiatives to help keep pets in their homes. Last year’s event drew hundreds of participants and raised funds for these efforts.

Registration is open for individuals and teams. The event is open to all, with or without pets.

Saturday, Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Marine Parade Grounds at The Navy Yard

4747 S. Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19112

Registration required

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.