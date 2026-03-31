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March 31, 2026

Pay-what-you-wish Friday nights return to the Philadelphia Museum of Art this spring

The 'Independent Fridays' program runs from April through early September, with live music, cocktails and after-hours gallery access.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Museums Art
Art Museum behind Cherry Blossoms Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Pay-what-you-wish Friday nights return to the Philadelphia Museum of Art this spring and summer, with late hours, live music and after-hours gallery access.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is bringing back its pay-what-you-wish Friday nights this spring and summer.

The program, called “Independent Fridays,” runs from April 10 through Sept. 4 and allows visitors to pay any amount for admission each week, making the museum more affordable and accessible for a wider range of people, including families.

Friday nights are meant to feel more like a night out, with live DJs, cocktails, light bites and gallery tours, plus extra time to explore the museum after hours.

The return also lines up with two major exhibitions. “A Nation of Artists,” opening April 12, will be shown at both the museum and the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. Later in April, “Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments” will explore the story behind the Rocky statue.

After Sept. 4, the museum will return to its standard discounted Friday admission of $15. Pay-what-you-wish admission will still be offered on the first Sunday of each month.

Pay-What-You-Wish Fridays

Fridays, April 10 through Sept. 4
Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Philadelphia, PA 19130

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

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