PEEPS get a creative twist at Peddler’s Village this spring

A spring tradition built around one of the season’s most recognizable candies is underway in Bucks County.

Peddler’s Village is hosting its annual PEEPS in the Village display through April 12, bringing dozens of handmade creations made with the iconic chicks and bunnies to its Visitor & Event Center.

Now in its seventh year, the free event highlights a mix of nostalgia and creativity, with entries from regional residents that transform the brightly colored candy into wall art, dioramas and sculptures. Some lean playful, others surprisingly detailed, but all tap into the familiar look of a treat that has become a seasonal staple.

Visitors can vote for their favorite entry through March 30 using the Peddler’s Village mobile app.

The main exhibit is located inside the Red Barn, with additional PEEPS-themed displays spread throughout shops and eateries across the village.

Hours vary by day, with extended evening hours on Fridays and Saturdays. The exhibit will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Now through April 12

Peddler's Village

Visitor & Event Center

Route 202 and Street Road

Lahaska, PA, 18931

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.