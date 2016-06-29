More Health:

June 29, 2016

Penn Medicine developing next generation of viral vectors for genome editing

AAV 3.0 program seeks quicker, more effective treatments to a wide array of diseases

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Gene Therapy
062916_viralvector Katherine Hinkel/University of Pennsylvania

3D model of adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid structure: AAV capsid sixty subunits assemble to generate the icosahedral symmetric virus capsid. The viral asymmetric unit of the capsid is bounded by 5-fold, 3-fold, and 2-fold symmetry axes. The capsid external surface features are formed by the subunit hyper-variable loops.

The University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine has launched a new precision medicine program to develop the next generation of viral vectors that will be used to accelerate progress in gene therapies and genome editing.

An interdisciplinary team of 30 scientists, led by Dr. James M. Wilson of the Orphan Disease Center, will embark on the AAV 3.0 program to find quicker and more effective treatments to a wide array of diseases.

Current clinical applications of gene therapy rely on a family of adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors that were developed more than 10 years ago at Dr. Wilson's laboratory at Penn. These AAV vectors work by transmitting corrected genes and small nucleic acids to cells, where they replicate and reverse the course of rare genetic diseases.

The new initiative is primed to create vectors that will enhance the clinical translation of cell and gene therapy.

“I am optimistic that successful technologies will continue to emerge from our existing AAV vectors to help patients suffering from severe inherited diseases,” Wilson said. “However, we believe it is possible to significantly improve the performance of future AAV vectors to expand their clinical utility for gene therapy and to help usher in therapeutic applications of genome editing.”

In May, Penn announced a gene therapy alliance with Biogen, the oldest biotechnology company in the United States, aimed at advancing gene therapy research and gene editing technologies. The collaboration, potentially worth up to $2 billion for the university, focuses on targeted therapies for the eye, skeletal muscles and central nervous system. 

Since Dr. Wilson's lab pioneered the earliest viral vectors, Penn has secured a dozen biopharmaceutical licensees who use the AAV's to research and treat 26 diseases. Successes have included Dr. Jean Bennett's treatment of patients with inherited blindness and Dr. Carl June's use of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells to treat patients with leukemia.

The most commonly preferred gene editing technology, CRISPR-Cas9, works by selectively trimming away problematic parts of the genome and replacing them with modified snippets of DNA. The U.S. National Institutes of Health recently green-lighted use of the technique in human trials for cancer patients with melanoma. The initial trial, funded by Sean Parker's cancer immunotherapy institute, will be lead by the University of Pennsylvania's Dr. Edward Stadtmauer, a specialist in hematologic malignancies. 

Over the last fifteen years, precision or "personalized" medicine treatments have become increasingly available to those in need. In 2001, the cost to sequence a single human genome was $95 million, according to the National Human Genome Research Institute. By early 2015, the estimated cost to generate a high-quality "draft" sequence of the whole human genome came down to $4,000. Later in the year, it fell to below $1,000.

“Our current successes in cell and gene therapy represent decades of work by our scientists and unwavering support by the institution,” said Ralph W. Muller, CEO of the University of Pennsylvania Health System. “We stand prepared to do what is necessary to make sure these life-saving therapies are made available to our patients.”

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Gene Therapy Philadelphia University of Pennsylvania Medical Research Penn Medicine Genome

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: Phillies (barely) hanging on to Top 10 spot
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_050719_usat

Social Media

Rep. Brian Sims films himself yelling at anti-abortion demonstrator at Planned Parenthood
0507_Brian Sims Planned Parenthood

Eagles

Preseason All-NFC East team: Offense edition
050719CarsonWentzDakPrescott

Illness

The diseases transferable between humans and animals the CDC is most concerned about
Pig Hog Farm Animals 04222019

Lawsuits

Philly man’s lawsuit over racial slur by Domino’s employee denied by Pa. court
Domino's Pizza

Restaurants

Zahav named best restaurant in country by James Beard Foundation
Zahav James Beard

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved