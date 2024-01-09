Go to Wagtail admin interface
Go to Wagtail admin
Show in Explorer
Edit this page

More Health:

January 09, 2024

Penn Medicine, Jefferson Health among latest hospital systems to reinstate mask requirements

With COVID-19 and influenza spreading more rapidly, precautionary measures are being put back in place

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Masks
Philly Hospitals Masks Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Penn Medicine is among several Philadelphia hospital systems requiring people to wear face masks in certain situations. Temple Health, Jefferson Health and CHOP also have brought back masks.

More Philadelphia health systems are again requiring people to wear face masks in certain circumstances due to recent spikes in respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and influenza. And in cases when masks aren't mandated, they are being strongly recommended.

Beginning Wednesday, Temple Health is requiring everyone to wear masks at its facilities until further notice; masks will be provided to patients and visitors who lack them. Penn Medicine, Jefferson Health and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia strongly recommend that all patients and visitors wear masks, and already are requiring them in certain circumstances. 

MORE: Main Line Health, Cooper University Hospital are again requiring patients, visitors to wear masks

Penn Medicine is requiring masks in its emergency departments, urgent care facilities and several other clinics. Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days, or have respiratory symptoms, also must mask. People are not permitted to visit Penn facilities if they have tested positive or have symptoms. 

Jefferson Health requires masks at its emergency departments, urgent care centers and congregate settings. Patients visiting other Jefferson facilities must wear masks if they have respiratory symptoms. All staff are required to mask until Jan. 29.

CHOP similarly requires patients and visitors to wear masks in its emergency departments or if they have a fever or respiratory symptoms. CHOP cited the measles outbreak in Philadelphia among the reasons for the masking policy change.

Main Line Health in the Philly suburbs and Cooper University Health Care in South Jersey began were the first hospital systems in the region to bring back masks in certain circumstances. 

COVID-related hospitalizations have been rising in Philadelphia, though they have not reached the heights of previous winters, according to city health officials. The flu currently is causing more hospitalizations in the area. 

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is not considering a public mask mandate, but is recommending people wear masks in indoor public places. Health officials also advise people to get vaccinated, stay home if sick, wash their hands frequently and consider using Paxlovid if they test positive for COVID-19.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Masks Philadelphia Illness Flu Temple Health COVID-19 Penn Medicine Jefferson Health Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Minimalist Kitchen

The health benefits of embracing a minimalist lifestyle
Purchased - Building Healthy Boundaries

Tips for building healthy boundaries with family and friends

Just In

Must Read

Government

William Penn statue will not be removed from Philly's Welcome Park, NPS says
William Penn statue

Philanthropy

IBEW Local 98 and Building Trades announce The Superhero Project as charity partner for 2024 All Star Labor Classic
Limited - Building Trades - Kelly and Ryan Ross

Children's Health

Online racism can lead to PTSD symptoms among Black adolescents, study finds
Cyberbullying Mental Health Black Teens

Food & Drink

Bastia — a Mediterranean café coming to Fishtown in March — is a 'must-visit' in 2024, according to Bon Appétit
Bastia Clam Fishtown

Flyers

Flyers trade top prospect Cutter Gauthier to Ducks for Jamie Drysdale, 2025 second-round pick
Cutter-Gauthier-2022-NHL-Draft.jpg

Entertainment

'Dancing With the Stars' tour stops in Atlantic City this month with latest champs as guest performers
dancing with the stars tour atlantic city

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved