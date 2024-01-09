Penn Medicine, Jefferson Health among latest hospital systems to reinstate mask requirements

More Philadelphia health systems are again requiring people to wear face masks in certain circumstances due to recent spikes in respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and influenza. And in cases when masks aren't mandated, they are being strongly recommended.

Beginning Wednesday, Temple Health is requiring everyone to wear masks at its facilities until further notice; masks will be provided to patients and visitors who lack them. Penn Medicine, Jefferson Health and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia strongly recommend that all patients and visitors wear masks, and already are requiring them in certain circumstances.

Penn Medicine is requiring masks in its emergency departments, urgent care facilities and several other clinics. Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days, or have respiratory symptoms, also must mask. People are not permitted to visit Penn facilities if they have tested positive or have symptoms.

Jefferson Health requires masks at its emergency departments, urgent care centers and congregate settings. Patients visiting other Jefferson facilities must wear masks if they have respiratory symptoms. All staff are required to mask until Jan. 29.

CHOP similarly requires patients and visitors to wear masks in its emergency departments or if they have a fever or respiratory symptoms. CHOP cited the measles outbreak in Philadelphia among the reasons for the masking policy change.

Main Line Health in the Philly suburbs and Cooper University Health Care in South Jersey began were the first hospital systems in the region to bring back masks in certain circumstances.

COVID-related hospitalizations have been rising in Philadelphia, though they have not reached the heights of previous winters, according to city health officials. The flu currently is causing more hospitalizations in the area.



The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is not considering a public mask mandate, but is recommending people wear masks in indoor public places. Health officials also advise people to get vaccinated, stay home if sick, wash their hands frequently and consider using Paxlovid if they test positive for COVID-19.