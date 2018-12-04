More Events:

December 04, 2018

Penn Museum hosting new Winter Solstice Festival

There will be family-friendly activities, followed by a happy hour for adults

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Museums
Fire dancers for Penn Museum Will Thomas Photography/Penn Museum

Fire dancers performing.

The Penn Museum has announced a new cultural event. The Winter Solstice Festival will include family-friendly activities, followed by happy hour for adults.

The celebration will take place Saturday, Dec. 8, ahead of the actual winter solstice on Friday, Dec. 21.

RELATED: Festively decorated boats to set sail on Delaware River during Parade of Lights | Check out ice sculptures, pose for a photo with Santa at new Fishtown Freeze

Cultures around the world have observed the winter solstice since ancient times as a day to celebrate rebirth, transformation and renewal. Fire and light are traditional symbols used on the darkest day of the year.

All ages are invited to the museum's Winter Solstice Festival from 1 to 5 p.m. There will be dance and choral performances, workshops like stained glass-making and drumming, storytelling, movies and a winter market with 10 vendors.

The activities are free with museum admission.

Then from 5 to 8 p.m., adults are welcome to enjoy happy hour at the Penn Museum. In the evening, there will be fire dancing performances, a drink-mixing workshop and a dance party. Tickets to attend are $15.

Winter Solstice Festival

Saturday, Dec. 8
1-8 p.m.
Penn Museum
3260 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Museums Philadelphia Happy Hour Family-Friendly Penn Museum Festivals

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles playoff scenarios: How can they win the NFC East? Earn Wild Card berth?
1203_Carson_Wentz_USAT

Holiday

ITV transforms into Christmas bar with festive cocktails
Merry Christmas sign

Health Stories

Telemedicine offers new health care possibilities – but payment challenges abound
Carroll - Telemedicine in schools

Sixers

NBA Trade Rumors: Can Sixers afford to turn down first-round pick for T.J. McConnell?
050818_McConnell-5_usat

Airports

Philadelphia native allegedly detained by ICE for seven months suing Florida authorities
10292018_jail_cell_prison_bars_Flickr.

Food & Drink

New Rittenhouse restaurant Talk closes after just five months
talk rittenhouse closing

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 112718 - 237-47-S-18th-St-10A

The Barclay. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Rittenhouse Square views, 2,338 SF. $7,750
Allan Domb - 112718 - 2031-Locust-St-602

The Carlyle. 2 bedrooms + den, 3 bathrooms, completely renovated. 1,367 SF. $2,950
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved