More Events:

May 27, 2026

Pa. Chocolate and Coffee Festival returns to Oaks this fall with 150+ vendors

The two-day event at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center will feature free samples, live music, seminars and specialty foods from around the world.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Chocolate
PA Chocolate & Coffee Festival Provided Courtesy/PA Chocolate & Coffee Festival

The Pennsylvania Chocolate and Coffee Festival returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks on Oct. 24-25.

The Pennsylvania Chocolate and Coffee Festival will return to Oaks this fall with two days of tastings, shopping and vendors from across the U.S. and beyond.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 24-25 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. Organizers say more than 150 vendors will take part, including coffee roasters, chocolatiers, bakeries and specialty food businesses.

Attendees can try coffees made with beans sourced from countries including Ethiopia, Kenya and Honduras, along with chocolates made from cacao grown in places like Venezuela, Tanzania and Vietnam.

The festival will also feature baked goods, olive oils, seasonings, salsa and other specialty foods, plus handmade products including pottery, soaps and jewelry.

General admission includes single-day access to the festival, free samples and vendor shopping. Advance tickets start at $12.99 online and will cost $20 at the door.

VIP tickets, which include access all weekend and an early shopping hour Saturday from 9-10 a.m., are $25 in advance and $40 at the door. A discounted Sunday ticket option also will be available for admission after 1 p.m.

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Parking at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center is free. More information and tickets are available online.

Pennsylvania Chocolate and Coffee Festival

Oct. 24-25
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave.
Oaks, PA 19456

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Festivals Chocolate Coffee Food

Featured

May in NJ Visit NJ

Best things to do all around NJ in May
istockphoto-1405388381-1024x1024.jpg

How Philadelphia-area small businesses are adapting to rising costs and economic uncertainty

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Philly Salvage agrees to pay customers for restoration work it never completed before closing in 2023

Philly Salvage settlement

Sponsored

Philly businesses navigate rising costs

istockphoto-1405388381-1024x1024.jpg

Health Stories

As a child of the '80s, I got sunburn all the time. Now, I get regular check-ups for skin cancer

Sunburn Sunscreen 1980s

History

A look at life in Philly in 1776

Philadelphia 1776 2026 celebration.jpg

Festivals

What to expect at this year’s Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival

2026 Rendering Green Dragon

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Another candidate to replace Daryl Morey, Jared McCain keeps surging and more

Olshey 5.16.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved