Pa. Chocolate and Coffee Festival returns to Oaks this fall with 150+ vendors

The Pennsylvania Chocolate and Coffee Festival will return to Oaks this fall with two days of tastings, shopping and vendors from across the U.S. and beyond.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 24-25 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. Organizers say more than 150 vendors will take part, including coffee roasters, chocolatiers, bakeries and specialty food businesses.

Attendees can try coffees made with beans sourced from countries including Ethiopia, Kenya and Honduras, along with chocolates made from cacao grown in places like Venezuela, Tanzania and Vietnam.

The festival will also feature baked goods, olive oils, seasonings, salsa and other specialty foods, plus handmade products including pottery, soaps and jewelry.

General admission includes single-day access to the festival, free samples and vendor shopping. Advance tickets start at $12.99 online and will cost $20 at the door.

VIP tickets, which include access all weekend and an early shopping hour Saturday from 9-10 a.m., are $25 in advance and $40 at the door. A discounted Sunday ticket option also will be available for admission after 1 p.m.

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Parking at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center is free. More information and tickets are available online.

Oct. 24-25

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Ave.

Oaks, PA 19456

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.