More Health:

November 30, 2020

Teenagers can now download Pa.'s COVID-19 contact tracing app

COVID Alert Pennsylvania uses Bluetooth technology to notify users of potential exposures

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention COVID-19
COVID Alert PA app Rahul Chakraborty/Unsplash

Children ages 13 to 18 now can download COVID Alert Pennsylvania, the state's contact tracing app.

Pennsylvania officials have expanded access to the state's COVID-19 contact tracing app by permitting teenagers to download it.

The app, COVID Alert Pennsylvania, has been available to adults since its launch in September. Now, children who are at least 13 years old also can get the app on their smartphones.

Anyone who downloads COVID Alert PA will receive a notification if they spend more than 15 minutes within six feet of a user who has recently tested positive for the coronavirus. The notification also instructs the user on the next steps to take. 

The app's expansion could aid contact tracing in schools, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.

"By expanding the age range, we can hopefully increase the number of individuals who download the app, increasing its effectiveness to help control the spread of this dangerous virus, especially in school settings," Levine said in a statement Monday.

Health officials also advise people who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 to download the app so their location information can be used to advise other users of a potential exposure.

The app has been downloaded 622,000 times so far, according to state officials. There have been 326 people who confirmed their positive test results through the app, generating 144 exposure alerts to users who came in close contact with them. 

The app uses anonymous Bluetooth signals to determine when users have been exposed. Data is kept anonymous by using encryption and anonymous identifier beacons that frequently change. The app does not store location data, personal information or the identities of people who were possibly exposed. 

Coronavirus cases continue to surge in Pennsylvania. 

State officials reported 4,268 new cases Monday, increasing the state's total to 361,464. The virus has caused 10,383 deaths, including 32 on Sunday. 

The 14-day average number of hospitalized patients has increased by 3,000 since late September. There currently are 4,405 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

There were 4,212 new COVID-19 cases among children ages 5 to 18 during the seven-day stretch beginning Nov. 20, bringing the statewide total to 27,954 since the pandemic began. 

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention COVID-19 Philadelphia Coronavirus Contact Tracing Apps Pennsylvania Technology

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

It's time for the Eagles to blow it up
112920JeffreyLurieHowieRoseman

Government

New Jersey bans indoor sports until January in response to COVID-19 surge
NJ Indoor sports ban

Prevention

Moderna seeking FDA authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna FDA vaccine

NFL

Bucks County’s Louis Riddick enjoying life at ESPN, but open to returning to an NFL front office
Louis-Riddick-NFL-ESPN_113020

Streaming

Looking for holiday movies on Disney Plus? Here are five Christmas films to watch
disney plus christmas holiday films movies.png

Holiday

Drive-in theater at the Navy Yard to stay open through end of 2020
Drive-in theater at the Navy Yard

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved