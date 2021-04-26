Pennsylvania residents can enter lotteries to buy 213 rare whiskey bottles

Whiskey drinkers in Pennsylvania soon will have a chance to get their hands on some rare limited-release bottles, including bourbon and rye whiskey from Kentucky's Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve and Buffalo Trace distilleries.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced it will hold a series of five limited-release lotteries encompassing 28 rare whiskeys and 213 total bottles. Winners will gain the opportunity to purchase the alcohol.

Pennsylvania residents and licensees of legal drinking age will be able to enter into each of the lotteries until 5 p.m. Friday. Winners will be selected the week of May 10. The PLCB will notify all winning and non-winning entries in the following weeks.

Consumers and licensees interested in entering the lottery drawings must have an active account with Fine Wine & Good Spirits. They must provide a verifiable Pennsylvania billing address and identify a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store for delivery at registration.

Resale of any products won in the lotteries is prohibited under the terms of entry and will result in disqualification from future lotteries, PLCB officials said.



Each of the five lotteries will have multiple drawings and participants are permitted to opt into one, several or all of the lotteries. During the first four lotteries, if a participant wins a bottle in a drawing, they will be removed from subsequent drawings in that particular lottery. Purchase is limited to one bottle per participant per lottery.

For the fifth lottery, which features a mix of different bourbons, participants may enter and win in multiple drawings. Purchase is limited to one bottle per drawing.

Here's a look at what's available in each of the lotteries:

Van Winkle 2020

For the Van Winkle 2020 lottery, there are six drawings.

•Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23 Year Old 95.6 Proof

$399.99 – 1 bottle for individual consumers •Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20 Year Old 90.4 Proof

$249.99 – 1 bottle for individual consumers •Van Winkle Family Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey 13 Year Old 95.6 Proof

$159.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees •Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 15 Year Old 107 Proof

$149.99 each – 7 bottles for individual consumers, 2 bottles for licensees •Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old 107 Proof

$89.99 each – 11 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees •Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old 90.4 Proof

$99.99 each – 12 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees

Van Winkle 2019

For the Van Winkle 2019 lottery, there are six drawings.

•Van Winkle Family Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey, 13 Year Old, 95.6 Proof

$159.99 each – 3 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees •Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23 Year Old 95.6 Proof

$399.99 each – 4 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees •Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20 Year Old 90.4 Proof

$249.99 each – 10 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees •Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old 90.4 Proof

$99.99 each – 10 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees •Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 15 Year Old 107 Proof

$149.99 each – 12 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees •Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old 107 Proof

$89.99 each – 14 bottles for individual consumers, 4 bottles for licensees

Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2020

For the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2020 lottery, there are five drawings.

•Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 18 Year Old 90 Proof

$109.99 each – 2 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees •William Larue Weller Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof (134.5 Proof)

$109.99 each – 5 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees •Eagle Rare Straight Bourbon 17 Year Old 101 Proof

$109.99 each – 6 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees •Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey Barrel Proof (129 Proof)

$109.99 each – 10 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees •George T. Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof (130.4 Proof)

$109.99 each – 14 bottles for individual consumers, 4 bottles for licensees

Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2019

For the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2019 lottery, there are five drawings.

•Eagle Rare Straight Bourbon 17 Year Old 101 Proof

$109.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees •Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 18 Year Old 90 Proof

$109.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees •Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey Barrel Proof (125.7 Proof)

$109.99 each – 2 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees •William Larue Weller Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof (128 Proof)

$109.99 each – 3 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees •George T. Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof (116.9 Proof)

$109.99 each – 6 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Bourbon Mix

For this lottery, there are six separate drawings.

•Michter's Straight Bourbon Limited Release 20 Year Old 114 Proof

$799.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees •Eagle Rare Double Eagle Very Rare Straight Bourbon 90 Proof

$1,999.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees •Michter's Straight Bourbon 25 Year Old 116.2 Proof

$999.99 each – 2 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees •Rock Hill Farms Single Barrel Bourbon

$49.99 each – 7 bottles for individual consumers, 2 bottles for licensees •O.F.C. Straight Bourbon 1995 90 Proof

$2,499.99 each – 8 bottles for individual consumers, 2 bottles for licensees •Old Forester Birthday Straight Bourbon 2020 98 Proof

$129.99 each – 9 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees

The purpose of limited-release lotteries is to more equally distribute products that are high in demand but limited in availability to Pennsylvania residents and licensees, according to the PLCB.

The previous limited-release lottery, which was conducted in January, made almost 2,000 bottles of popular whiskey labels available for purchase.