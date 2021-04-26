More Culture:

April 26, 2021

Pennsylvania residents can enter lotteries to buy 213 rare whiskey bottles

Pappy Van Winkle, Buffalo Trace Antique Collection among liquors up for grabs

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Whiskey
PLCB Whiskey April Source/PLCB

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is holding five limited-release lotteries for rare whiskeys and bourbons.

Whiskey drinkers in Pennsylvania soon will have a chance to get their hands on some rare limited-release bottles, including bourbon and rye whiskey from Kentucky's Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve and Buffalo Trace distilleries.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced it will hold a series of five limited-release lotteries encompassing 28 rare whiskeys and 213 total bottles. Winners will gain the opportunity to purchase the alcohol. 

Pennsylvania residents and licensees of legal drinking age will be able to enter into each of the lotteries until 5 p.m. Friday. Winners will be selected the week of May 10. The PLCB will notify all winning and non-winning entries in the following weeks.

Consumers and licensees interested in entering the lottery drawings must have an active account with Fine Wine & Good Spirits. They must provide a verifiable Pennsylvania billing address and identify a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store for delivery at registration.

Resale of any products won in the lotteries is prohibited under the terms of entry and will result in disqualification from future lotteries, PLCB officials said.

Each of the five lotteries will have multiple drawings and participants are permitted to opt into one, several or all of the lotteries. During the first four lotteries, if a participant wins a bottle in a drawing, they will be removed from subsequent drawings in that particular lottery. Purchase is limited to one bottle per participant per lottery.

For the fifth lottery, which features a mix of different bourbons, participants may enter and win in multiple drawings. Purchase is limited to one bottle per drawing.

Here's a look at what's available in each of the lotteries:

Van Winkle 2020

For the Van Winkle 2020 lottery, there are six drawings.

Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23 Year Old 95.6 Proof
$399.99 – 1 bottle for individual consumers

Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20 Year Old 90.4 Proof 
 $249.99 – 1 bottle for individual consumers

Van Winkle Family Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey 13 Year Old 95.6 Proof
$159.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 15 Year Old 107 Proof
$149.99 each – 7 bottles for individual consumers, 2 bottles for licensees

Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old 107 Proof
$89.99 each – 11 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees

Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old 90.4 Proof
$99.99 each – 12 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees

Van Winkle 2019

For the Van Winkle 2019 lottery, there are six drawings.

Van Winkle Family Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey, 13 Year Old, 95.6 Proof
$159.99 each – 3 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23 Year Old 95.6 Proof
$399.99 each – 4 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20 Year Old 90.4 Proof
$249.99 each – 10 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees

Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old 90.4 Proof
$99.99 each – 10 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 15 Year Old 107 Proof
$149.99 each – 12 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees

Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old 107 Proof
$89.99 each – 14 bottles for individual consumers, 4 bottles for licensees

Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2020

For the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2020 lottery, there are five drawings.

Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 18 Year Old 90 Proof
$109.99 each – 2 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

William Larue Weller Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof (134.5 Proof)
$109.99 each – 5 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Eagle Rare Straight Bourbon 17 Year Old 101 Proof
$109.99 each – 6 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey Barrel Proof (129 Proof)
$109.99 each – 10 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees

George T. Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof (130.4 Proof)
$109.99 each – 14 bottles for individual consumers, 4 bottles for licensees

Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2019

For the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2019 lottery, there are five drawings.

Eagle Rare Straight Bourbon 17 Year Old 101 Proof
$109.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 18 Year Old 90 Proof
$109.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey Barrel Proof (125.7 Proof)
$109.99 each – 2 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

William Larue Weller Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof (128 Proof)
$109.99 each – 3 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

George T. Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof (116.9 Proof)
$109.99 each – 6 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Bourbon Mix

For this lottery, there are six separate drawings.

Michter's Straight Bourbon Limited Release 20 Year Old 114 Proof 
$799.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Eagle Rare Double Eagle Very Rare Straight Bourbon 90 Proof 
$1,999.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Michter's Straight Bourbon 25 Year Old 116.2 Proof 
$999.99 each – 2 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Rock Hill Farms Single Barrel Bourbon 
$49.99 each – 7 bottles for individual consumers, 2 bottles for licensees

O.F.C. Straight Bourbon 1995 90 Proof 
$2,499.99 each – 8 bottles for individual consumers, 2 bottles for licensees

Old Forester Birthday Straight Bourbon 2020 98 Proof 
$129.99 each – 9 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees

The purpose of limited-release lotteries is to more equally distribute products that are high in demand but limited in availability to Pennsylvania residents and licensees, according to the PLCB.

The previous limited-release lottery, which was conducted in January, made almost 2,000 bottles of popular whiskey labels available for purchase.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Whiskey Pennsylvania Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Alcohol Liquor

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 2021 NFL Draft board
Lurie-Roseman_012021_usat

Women's Health

Blue Cross Blue Shield pledges to cut maternal health disparities in half by 2026
Black Maternal Mortality

Movies

Philadelphia Film Society to take over former Ritz at the Bourse movie theater
PFS Bourse Theater

Eagles

Five first-round trades the Eagles could make based on recent mock drafts
Devonta-Smith_042321_usat

Investigations

Ocean City will seek independent contractor amid probe of sexual misconduct in beach patrol
Sweetheart Coast Ocean City

Entertainment

Outdoor movie nights to return to Schuylkill Banks
Schuylkill Banks movies

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1516 pine street

FOR SALE! Breathtaking 4-story brownstone on Pine St. built in 1854 and fully restored in 2008 by Tower & Miller Architects. This 6 bed, 6 bath home has been renovated to the highest level of luxury. 5,480 sqft | $2,795,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 135 s 19th st 1611

FOR RENT! Beautifully-renovated 2 bed, 2 bath home with treetop views of Rittenhouse Square! Located on the penthouse floor of The Wellington with south-facing views. 1,178 sqft | $4,250/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved