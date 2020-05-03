More Health:

May 03, 2020

Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware join regional supply chain for PPE, other medical equipment

Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island are also part of the multi-state partnership.

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Coronavirus
PPE new jersey pennsylvania delaware Vladimir Smirnov/TASS/Sipa USA

PPE, medical equipment, and testing supplies are greatly needed by Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware are joining a multi-state partnership to streamline the accumulation of PPE, medical equipment, and testing supplies on a regional basis. 

The governors of all seven states—which also includes Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island—announced the initiative to develop a regional supply chain on Sunday.

The agreement will allow states to better identify the needs of the region, aggregate demand for PPE, medical equipment, and testing supplies among the states, and reduce costs of acquiring said necessities. 

It will also allow for more efficient delivery and reliability of PPE and medical equipment for states, as the goal of the initiative is to limit potential disruptions in the PPE, medical equipment, and testing supply chain across the region, the governors said.

“By working together we can combine our strengths to build the capacities we all need,” Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said. “We can exploit our market size to encourage producers to make what we need, we can exploit our financial strength to give that encouragement added weight, and we can exploit the great research institutions and the brainpower in our region to increase our chances of success. I look forward to working with my fellow governors—and my neighbors-to build a strong regional supply chain.”

The states will be responsible for coordinating policies over each state’s PPE inventory for its respective healthcare systems, what local governments need to have in supply for first responders, and if there are necessary requirements for the private and non-profit sectors. 

The partnership also calls on the states to identify suppliers who can meet the demands of the region over the next three months, the governors said.

“Our states should never be in a position where we are actively competing against each other for life-saving resources,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said. “By working together across the region, we can obtain critical supplies as we begin the process to restart our economies, while also saving money for our taxpayers. This concept is at the heart of the regional approach we’ve established.”

“We need a consistent approach for moving our states out of this crisis, and that includes ensuring a sufficient supply of PPE and tests,” Delaware Gov. John Carney said. “I’m thankful for this coordination with my fellow Governors in the region. We’ll be better positioned to continue tackling this crisis working together with the states around us.”

The announcement comes after the same seven states formed a regional council on April 13 to develop a plan for reopening the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed. 

The 21-person panel, consisting of three representatives from each state, is responsible for considering options for reopening the regional economy that adhere to public health concerns and minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus. Economic, social, and scientific data will drive the economic decisions that are made, the governors said.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Coronavirus Philadelphia Tom Wolf Phil Murphy COVID-19 New Jersey Delaware Pennsylvania

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Drafting an all-time Eagles fantasy football roster
Terrell-Owens_050120_SIPA

Burlington County

Burlington County woman who survived 1918 Spanish flu pandemic dies of COVID-19 complications
Women coronavirus spanish flu

Prevention

New coronavirus testing sites opening in Camden – but another closing Friday
Camden COVID-19 testing

Eagles

Projecting first-year roles for each of the Eagles' 10 draft picks
043020KVonWallace

Festivals

WXPN's 2020 XPoNential Music Festival in Camden is canceled
XpoNential Music Festival canceled

Food & Drink

Oyster House selling clambake kit, now offering pickup and delivery
Oyster House clambake

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved