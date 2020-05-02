U.S. Supreme Court asks Gov. Wolf to respond to court case arguing against Pennsylvania coronavirus shutdowns

A case arguing that Gov. Wolf's statewide coronavirus shutdown orders are illegal has made it to the U.S. Supreme Court.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is now asking Wolf to respond to the case which intends to end the coronavirus shutdown of all non-essential business activity in the state. The case argues that Wolf's shutdown orders must end, as they violate several Constitutional rights.

The application for an end to the order was submitted to the Supreme Court April 27, where it was not immediately dismissed. In the Pennsylvania Supreme Court the request to stay shutdown orders was denied by arguing that closures were justified by the powers allowed to a governor in a state of emergency.

One candidate for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Danny Devito, and conservative radio host and lawyer Marc Scaringi, are among the petitioners on the application. The others are a laundromat, a golf course, a timber company, and a real estate agent.

If the stay for their application is granted, it will last until the Supreme Court decides to hear the case against Gov. Wolf or not.

The petitioners argue that the shutdown orders violate their rights to business and property protected under the First, Fifth, and 14th Amendments.